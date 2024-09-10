Get All Access for $5/mo

NSRCEL IIM Bangalore Partners with DailyRounds to Launch Healthcare Incubation Program for Early-Stage Startups Participants will receive comprehensive support, including mentorship from industry leaders, business development insights, guidance on crafting go-to-market strategies, and training on B2B and D2C sales.

NSRCEL IIM Bangalore, in collaboration with DailyRounds, has launched a Healthcare Incubation Program aimed at fostering early-stage healthcare startups. This initiative is part of DailyRounds' corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts and is designed to drive innovation by addressing key challenges in the healthcare sector.

The program is tailored to help entrepreneurs turn their healthcare innovations into market-ready products. Participants will receive comprehensive support, including mentorship from industry leaders, business development insights, guidance on crafting go-to-market strategies, and training on B2B and D2C sales.

Additionally, startups will gain access to critical resources such as hospitals and labs for clinical trials and pilot testing, as well as potential funding sources and networking opportunities.

DailyRounds, a company founded in 2013 by Dr Deepu Sebin, started as a small email group for doctors and has since evolved into a leader in medical education technology. This partnership with NSRCEL aims to nurture the next generation of healthcare entrepreneurs who can solve niche but impactful challenges.

"We are excited to launch our Healthcare Incubation Program in partnership with DailyRounds. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting healthcare startups that have the potential to make a significant impact on the healthcare landscape in India," said Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL.

The program primarily focuses on addressing critical issues in data management, operations, logistics, and patient engagement. The selected startups span various sectors, including medical devices, healthcare technology, biotechnology, health and wellness, and even aerospace and defense.

"We are thrilled to partner with NSRCEL to support healthcare startups addressing niche problems that may not attract traditional investments but have the potential to improve healthcare. By leveraging technology, we aim to empower passionate healthcare practitioners to innovate and drive meaningful change. This program is our commitment to nurturing the next wave of healthcare entrepreneurs," said Vineet Bagri, CEO of DailyRounds.
