OfficeBanao Raises $6 Million In Seed Funding From Lightspeed

OfficeBanao has raised $6 million Seed funding from Lightspeed, a leading multi-stage venture capital fund. The company aims to leverage the capital and partnership to strengthen its platform across both technology and team, specifically in design and growth capabilities.

"We're thrilled to have Lightspeed as a partner early in our journey. Given our prior experience in the space, we observed that the experience of designing and developing an office, especially for a small-mid sized business is far from ideal. The sector is unorganized, opaque and so underserved, that we believe only a tech-led approach can help deliver delightful experiences to workspace owners. Our belief is that with investment in technology, supplier ecosystem, product platform and a great team, we can build a very large and very profitable venture, as we have demonstrated in the past," said Tushar Mittal, founder and CEO, OfficeBanao.

Founded in January 2022 by Tushar Mittal, and co-founded by Akshya Kumar, and Divyanshu Sharma, OfficeBanao is a platform for designers, architects, contractors, office furniture, and material suppliers providing an entire array of commercial interiors, starting from small office projects of at INR 10 lakh to large offices and enterprises, as high as INR 5 crore and more. OfficeBanao is already present in more than 15 cities across the country in a short span of time and is focused on enabling small business owners and startups in their quest for productive and aesthetic workspaces, claimed by the company in a statement.

"OfficeBanao is a mission driven company, committed to making a meaningful difference in how workspaces are developed in India. We are delighted to partner with them and are excited to see how they transform this market. It is encouraging to see the early progress, the sustainable business model and most importantly, the customer delight they have delivered – and we look forward to their continued expansion," said Rahul Taneja, partner, Lightspeed.