Okaya To Install 600 EV Chargers Across India These chargers hold ISO 9001, 14001, and 5001 certifications and are further evaluated and endorsed by the ARAI and iCAT, government-certified associations.

Okaya EV Chargers, electric vehicle charging solutions, has secured a significant order for 600 EV chargers from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The order encompasses the installation of 60KW CCS2 Dual Gun and 120KW CCS2 Dual Gun chargers at various locations across India, ensuring widespread accessibility and convenience for electric vehicle users nationwide.

Additionally, it incorporates multi-layered protective mechanisms such as Over Voltage, Under Voltage, Over Current, Short Circuit, Surge protection, Over Temperature, Ground Fault Protection, Residual Current, and Emergency Shutdown with an alert system.

In addition to ensuring the longevity of the charging equipment, this comprehensive safety package also protects users' safety and the surrounding infrastructure.

These chargers hold ISO 9001, 14001, and 5001 certifications and are further evaluated and endorsed by the ARAI and iCAT, government-certified associations. This comprehensive portfolio of chargers ensures the seamless charging of electric vehicles, catering to various power requirements.

"We are thrilled to secure this order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in this endeavor," said Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya EV Chargers.

"This not only highlights the growing demand for EVs and EV charging infrastructure but also reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in enabling the widespread adoption of EVs across India," he added.

Okaya EV Chargers has installed more than 3,000 DC EV chargers and supplied more than 50,000 AC chargers, marking a significant stride in India's transition towards sustainable transportation.
