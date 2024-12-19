By partnering with a curated selection of nearby restaurants, Dash ensures speed and reliability in every order, with plans to expand the service to other cities are already underway.

In a move to reshape India's food delivery landscape, Ola Consumer announced the pan-India expansion of Ola Food and unveiled Dash, a 10-minute quick food delivery service now operational in Bengaluru. These initiatives aim to redefine convenience, speed, and affordability while leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), as per a media release.

With its nationwide expansion, Ola Food is now available across 100 cities, offering customers savings of up to 50 per cent on food orders under its "Best Deal on Every Meal" initiative. Unlike traditional subscription-based models, Ola Food guarantees a superior delivery experience free of cost. Customers can also earn OlaCoins—10 times more than usual—by ordering on Ola Food, redeemable across Ola Consumer's suite of services.

Delivering in 10 minutes

Introducing a fresh approach to quick commerce, Dash promises freshly prepared meals delivered within 10 minutes, starting with a pilot in Bengaluru. By partnering with a curated selection of nearby restaurants, Dash ensures speed and reliability in every order, with plans to expand the service to other cities are already underway.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Ola Consumer, highlighted the company's mission by stating, "India's quick commerce landscape is at a pivotal moment, driven by technology and ever evolving consumer needs. With the Pan-India expansion of Ola Food and the launch of Dash in Bengaluru, on ONDC, we're offering a faster, more affordable, and seamless food delivery experience. We are confident that, as we scale, we will emerge as the largest buyer app on the platform, continuously transforming convenience for a billion Indians."

Ola Consumer's efforts to redefine retail and commerce extend beyond food delivery. At its annual Sankalp event, the company showcased its cutting-edge technology, including a fully automated dark store prototype to enhance warehousing operations and streamline the supply chain. Furthering its sustainability goals, Ola announced plans to deploy 1 lakh electric two-wheelers over the next two years to drive electrification in ride-hailing.

The company also introduced OlaCoin, a loyalty program that rewards users for transactions across mobility, e-commerce, and logistics services.