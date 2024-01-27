The startup was valued at $1 billion after it successfully raised a remarkable $50 million investment led by key investors, including Matrix Partners India.

Bhavish Aggarwal's AI startup Krutrimt has become India's first AI unicorn after successfully closing its first funding round with a remarkable $50 million investment led by key investors, including Matrix Partners India.

"At Krutrim, we are committed to building India's first complete AI computing stack. We are thrilled to announce the successful closure of our first funding round, which not only validates the potential of Krutrim's innovative AI solutions but also underscores the confidence investors have in our ability to drive meaningful change out of India for the world," Aggarwal said.

Matrix Partners India Founder and MD, Avnish Bajaj, praised Aggarwal's tech innovation track record and expressed privilege in deepening their partnership with Krutrim.

Krutrim's base model named Krutrim is trained on 2 trillion tokens and unique datasets, and understands 22 Indian languages and can generate content in about 10, including Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Odia, Gujarati, and Malayalam.

Its larger, more complex model called Krutrim Pro, for advanced problem-solving and task execution capabilities is set to be launched.

It is reported that last year, in October, Krutrim passed a special resolution to issue 38,901 Series A and 19,67,61,099 Series B debentures at a face value of Rs 10 each to raise Rs 197 crore, or $24 million, approximately.