Om Logistics has acquired the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Bawal in Haryana for INR 110 crore, marking a significant expansion in its PAN India operations.

The acquisition is set to revolutionise supply chain management for Om Logistics by reducing transit times and optimising efficiency. Raghav Singhal, Executive Director of Om Logistics, said, "This milestone demonstrates our commitment to revolutionising supply chain management and setting new benchmarks in the logistics industry."

Strategically positioned within the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) industrial estate and along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), ICD Bawal is a state-of-the-art multimodal logistics hub spread across 20 acres.

The facility boasts two automated rail lines, a 30,000-square-foot custom-bonded warehouse, and a monthly capacity to handle 5,000 containers of EXIM cargo. Its connectivity to major ports like Mundra, Pipavav, and JNPT, coupled with its proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and other regional airports, ensures seamless cargo movement.

ICD Bawal's strategic location near NH48 and NH71 enhances road connectivity to northern and western India, while direct links to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) and Indian Railways streamline rail cargo operations. The depot also features advanced technology, including automated container systems, real-time GPS tracking, and app-based monitoring, ensuring operational accuracy.

With its strategic location and cutting-edge infrastructure, ICD Bawal is set to become a key hub for industrial and economic growth, reinforcing Om Logistics' leadership in the logistics industry.