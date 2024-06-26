With the raised capital, the Telangana-based startup aims to expand in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by enhancing manufacturing capabilities and building a strong team.

D2C dairy brand Sid's Farm announced that it has raised USD 10 million in a Series A round co-led by Omnivore and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO).

The startup will use the funds to expand in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by enhancing manufacturing capabilities and building a strong team.

Kishore Indukuri, Founder of Sid's Farm, said, "This investment will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and enabling us to provide fresh, healthy, and responsibly sourced food to a wider audience in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We strongly believe that there is an opportunity to serve over 1,00,000 families every day in these two markets alone."

Founded in 2016 by Kishore Indukuri, Sid's Farm is a mass-premium Hyderabad-based dairy brand, serving more than 25,000+ customers across two cities.

The Telangana-based startup controls the entire value chain of milk and milk products by sourcing directly from farmers and conducting rigorous quality testing throughout the supply chain to ensure nutrient-dense, additive-free milk.

Sid's Farm started its operations with whole buffalo and cow milk and gradually diversified into curd, paneer, ghee, butter, dairy beverages, and dairy-based desserts.

Reihem Roy, Partner at Omnivore, said, "According to IMARC Group reports, the dairy industry in India reached a size of INR 16,792 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach INR 49,953 billion by 2032. Premium dairy brands and products on D2C platforms are expected to lead this growth. We see Sid's Farm emerging as a key player in this space with its commitment to antibiotic-free, hormone-free, preservative-free milk and milk products."