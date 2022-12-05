Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eco-friendly e-commerce platform OneGreen raised $1.5 Million in its Pre-Series funding round led by Venture Catalysts, India's 1st integrated startup incubator. The round also saw participation from Sandhar Technology, Shoumyan Biswas (Ex-Flipkart) Sunil Kamath (CBO, Koo), Varun Duggirala (Founder Glitch), and Varun Laul (Board member,XpressBee).

Freepik

"Enabling businesses that are driven by the pursuit to make a difference in the lives of people is the need of the hour. OneGreen presents an opportunity to create a holistic impact on India with unique offerings that are eco-friendly, conscious, and cater to the cause of creating a future that is cooperative, sustainable, and accountable. We look forward to leveraging our resources and expertise to grow OneGreen into one of the largest e-commerce platforms for verified health & wellness products," shared Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder, Venture Catalysts on leading the round.

Ranked as the World's No.2 Early Stage Investor by Crunchbase, 2016 established Venture Catalysts has its presence across 47 Indian cities and international locations such as Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, UK, and USA. The entity invests in ₹2-15 crore range for startups through HNIs, Family Offices, CXOs, etc.

OneGreen was founded by Abhijit Bhattacharya, Chief Business Officer and Neha Gahlaut, Chief Growth Officer in 2020 and has since its inception been catering to more than 18,000 products across 500+ brands. The idea behind the venture is to provide 100% eco-friendly and sustainable products in basic categories such as groceries, breakfast essentials, snacks, beverages, home care, kids, etc. OneGreen's products are vegan, gluten-free, free from toxins, free from preservatives, cruelty-free and eco-friendly.

"Green-living has already become the next big opportunity and focal point of business operations globally. As a brand that has pioneered the concept of an exclusive platform for green-only, conscious and sustainable products, OneGreen is now set to enter the next phase of growth with this funding round. Through our customer-centric approach, we aim to become the enabler of a mass movement toward sustainable living in the times to come. The funding will also help us widen our market reach and coverage and provide a platform to brands that are focused on leaving a better planet for our future generations," said Neha Gahlaut, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, OneGreen.

With the raised funds, OneGreen will use its proprietary OneGreen Index to aim at widening and strengthening its market reach and creating a holistic-transparent ecosystem to cater to Indian consumers.