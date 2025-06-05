"India is one of the most dynamic countries in the world for AI development. We're proud to partner with IndiaAI to help more people confidently and meaningfully use AI in their lives and communities," Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer, OpenAI

In a landmark move to accelerate AI education and adoption across the country, OpenAI, in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has launched the OpenAI Academy India, marking the global education platform's first international expansion.

This initiative is tailored to harness India's growing digital infrastructure, robust developer ecosystem, and expanding startup network, designed to make AI tools and learning accessible to a broad spectrum of learners, including students, educators, developers, small business owners, civil servants, and nonprofit leaders.

OpenAI and IndiaAI have formalised their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aligning with the IndiaAI Mission's 'FutureSkills' pillar. The academy will provide hybrid learning models offering both digital and in-person education in English, Hindi, and soon in additional regional languages.

As part of the initiative, OpenAI's educational content will be integrated into government platforms such as the FutureSkills portal and iGOT Karmayogi, the latter aimed at capacity building for public sector officials.

To further drive hands-on learning, OpenAI will organise webinars, expert-led workshops in six major Indian cities, and hackathons across seven states expected to engage over 25,000 students. Winners of these hackathons will receive international exposure with an invitation to OpenAI Dev Day.

Additionally, OpenAI will provide API credits worth up to USD 100,000 to 50 fellows or startups approved under the IndiaAI Mission and will support the training of one million educators in generative AI technologies.

"This is a significant step towards advancing our shared goal of democratising access to knowledge and technology," said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "By opening up access to the latest AI tools and frameworks, we are empowering Indian innovators to build faster and at scale."

Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenAI, praised India's rapid AI adoption. "India is one of the most dynamic countries in the world for AI development. We're proud to partner with IndiaAI to help more people confidently and meaningfully use AI in their lives and communities."

The OpenAI Academy platform offers a free Knowledge Hub featuring videos, tutorials, interactive modules, peer-based learning groups, and expert-led sessions focused on fostering community-driven innovation and real-world applications.

The launch is expected to significantly boost India's AI readiness, strengthen its innovation capabilities, and contribute to building a skilled, AI-literate population.