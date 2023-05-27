OpenAI Set To Offer Ten $100,000 Grants on Ideas To Govern AI ChatGPT and its contemporaries, such as Google's BARD, have been criticized for their sexist or biased outputs, which learn from inputs by users.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, OpenAI, the company behind the revolutionary artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, announced it was set to offer ten $100,000 grants for experiments that will help in setting up a democratic process for rules which will govern AI.

In an official blog post titled 'Democratic Inputs to AI', OpenAI shared "Laws encode values and norms to regulate behaviour. Beyond a legal framework, AI, much like society, needs more intricate and adaptive guidelines for its conduct. For example: under what conditions should AI systems condemn or criticize public figures, given different opinions across groups regarding those figures? How should disputed views be represented in AI outputs? Should AI, by default, reflect the persona of a median individual in the world, the user's country, the user's demographic, or something entirely different? No single individual, company, or even country should dictate these decisions."

ChatGPT and its contemporaries, such as Google's BARD, have been criticized for their sexist or biased outputs, which learn from inputs by users. While initially, ChatGPT refused to crack jokes on women, users have been able to find loopholes around it. A user got ChatGPT to write the following lyrics "If you see a woman in a lab coat, She's probably just there to clean the floor / But if you see a man in a lab coat, Then he's probably got the knowledge and skills you're looking for."

Individuals, teams, or organizations interested in applying for the grant need to submit their application by 9:00 PM IST on June 24th, 2023. As a part of the process, one will be required to answer a series of questions regarding your team's background, question choices, proposed tool details, and conduction and evaluation of the democratic process.

"Each recipient will receive a $100,000 grant to pilot their proposal as described in their application materials. Grant recipients are expected to implement a proof-of-concept / prototype, engaging at least 500 participants and will be required to publish a public report on their findings by October 20th, 2023," the blog also stated.

The "democratic process", according to OpenAI, refers to the process where a broadly representative group of people will exchange ideas and engage in constructive discussions, and ultimately decide upon an outcome via a transparent decision-making process. OpenAI also shared it was partnering with Collective Intelligence Project (CIP) on public input to AI and would also be contributing to CIP's upcoming Alignment Assemblies.

"We believe that decisions about how AI behaves should be shaped by diverse perspectives reflecting the public interest," the company also shared.

