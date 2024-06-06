You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OPPO announced an ambitious goal to provide artificial intelligence (AI) to 50 million users across all price ranges by the end of 2024. To support this initiative, the company is collaborating with global tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm and, MediaTek. This collaboration will bring advanced AI tools into everyday devices to advance functionality and enhance accessibility for all its users worldwide. Also, the company stated that this year, OPPO introduced more than 100 AI features to its phone devices and has filed over 5,399 AI patents globally, including 3,796 for AI imaging.

Additionally, in February, OPPO made a big announcement that it will be opening OPPO AI Centre in Shenzhen. This center will foster the growth of AI integration in the smartphone by consolidating resources and developing systematic AI capabilities in different areas including image processing, speech technology, computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning. "With our persistent efforts and dedication, OPPO aims to make AI phones accessible to everyone," Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales, and Service at OPPO stated.

Furthermore, the recent report from IDC, "Time to Democratise the Impact of AI Tech," forecasted a significant boom in the AI market. According to the report, a 250 per cent growth in shipments of AI-enabled phones priced under USD 1000 is expected to reach 35 million units in 2024. GenAI will significantly become a part of daily life, enhancing experiences in entertainment, mobile productivity, and more.

OPPO's flagship series will use Google's Gemini family LLMs. It will introduce two major AI features—-AI Toolbox with AI Writer and AI Recording Summary. The AI Writer will provide content suggestions, including sentence completions, word choices, and grammar corrections, and support seamless language translation for multi-language content creation. On the other hand, the AI Record Summary will automatically summarize transcripts, meetings, and podcasts, highlighting important details such as dates, names, and specific terms.

"Next-gen AI smartphones will represent a major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. We are committed to becoming a leader and promoter of AI smartphones. We look forward to collaborating with our industry partners to drive innovation in the mobile phone industry and reshape the intelligent mobile experience," said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO.