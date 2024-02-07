You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Orios Venture Partners, the early-stage Venture Capital Fund, announced its successful partial exit from portfolio company Country Delight, achieving remarkable returns equivalent to 45X of its initial investment.



When making the investment back in 2017, Orios had built a thesis on subscription commerce and had as part of the sector study met with 40+ companies before selecting Country Delight.

Orios still holds the majority of its investment stake from Fund I in the company.



Founded in 2013, Country Delight stands as India's premier "Good for You" food essentials brand, with an innovative tech-first direct-to-home model. Originating with a focus on fresh dairy products, the company has rapidly expanded its offerings to encompass a diverse range of daily consumables such as bread, eggs, ghee, fruits, vegetables, and more, all produced under its brand. The company has experienced exponential growth since its inception, raising a total of 9 funding rounds and achieving a valuation of $820 million in its latest funding round.



Rehan Yar Khan, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners, commented on the exit, stating, "We have always worked hard to identify the very best companies at early stages to invest in. We look at between 4000 to 5000 companies in a year to invest in 10. We have been doing this since 2008, first as private investors and then since 2014 as an AIF fund. The same process also led to the identification of Ola and Druva. We believe exceptional founders in large spaces can build special companies. With Country Delight, it has been an honor and great learning experience to watch Chakradhar & Nitin build the company, from a single product to over 140 products."