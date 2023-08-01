PayU To Sell Its Global Payment Organisation To Rapyd For $610 Million As per the company, the transaction will enable PayU to focus on the India's fintech opportunity, serving more than 450,000 merchants and more than 2 million credit customers

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Prosus today announces PayU has reached an agreement with Rapyd, a leading Fintech-as-a-Service provider, that Rapyd will acquire PayU's Global Payments Organisation (GPO) for a total cash consideration of $610 million. As per the company, the transaction will enable PayU to focus on India's fintech opportunity, serving more than 450,000 merchants and more than 2 million credit customers.

"PayU's GPO business has grown considerably in recent years, with payment volumes growing more than 300% in the past five years alone. The business occupies a strong position in the global fintech space as a result of the investments made in building an exceptional local payments business, with global scale," said Bob van Dijk, Prosus and Naspers chief executive officer.

PayU's GPO business claims to provide e-commerce payment solutions for global merchants in over 30 countries across Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe and Africa.

In FY23, PayU India reported $400 million in revenue for the financial year ended in March 2023, a growth of 31%. As per Prosus' statement, the business contributes around 30% of PayU's overall revenues. In FY23, total payment volumes for GPO grew 12% year-on-year to $34 billion which is around 3 times growth in 5 years.

"As we focus our investment on the Indian market, this is an exciting time for Prosus's Payments & Fintech segment. PayU's payments business is one of the largest, fastest growing and most profitable businesses in India among non-banking players, delivering 42% year on year growth in the last year alone. Overall, India's digital financial services opportunity continues to be large and under- penetrated, offering healthy growth for the PayU India business," said Laurent le Moal, CEO, PayU.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends FinTech

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

India is Expected to Increase Its Spending on Cybersecurity by 18% Between 2020 and 2025

Due to India and the US's combined contribution of 16% of the world's talent pool for cybersecurity trained resources, the India-US corridor is the mainstay for international cybersecurity outsourcing services.

By Sujata Sangwan
Thought Leaders

I Pitched 300 People a Day For 1 Year — and Learned This Impactful Entrepreneurial Lesson

After working myself to the bone pitching 300 people each day for one year, I came out of that experience as a new man — but surprisingly, an unhappier one. Here's what I learned.

By Jonathan Brierre
By Leigh Ann Cannady
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'This Is My Life Now': Man Hysterically Documents Elon Musk's 'X' Sign Blaring Flashing Lights Into His Bedroom Window

The sign, reportedly put up without a permit, is shining bright at X HQ in San Francisco.

By Emily Rella