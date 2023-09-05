Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pentathlon Ventures, an early-stage B2B SaaS-focused venture capital firm, has announced the launch of its second fund with a target corpus of INR 450 crore. The fund aims to invest in 25 B2B SaaS startups. Pentathlon Ventures said it will support breakthrough solutions across enterprise digital transformation, e-commerce enablement, fintech, Vertical SaaS, Applied AI, sustainable tech, and healthtech, in the B2B SaaS space.

"The revenues coming from India based B2B start-ups are expected to grow 25 times in the next 8 years. With an impressive 50% faster time to revenue, better revenue predictability, and solid gross margins ranging between 70-80%, it presents extraordinary prospects of building sustainable businesses. In addition to these aspects, with our core expertise being in this space, early-stage B2B SaaS companies built from India continue to be our primary investment thesis. The success of our investments from Fund I further strengthens our commitment to this strategy," said Sandeep Chawda , managing partner, Pentathlon Ventures.

For Fund II, Pentathlon Ventures is raising capital from a mix of domestic and global limited partners encompassing business leaders, corporates and institutions. Upholding its founder-centric values, the fund taps into its partners' vast expertise and network, its innovative tech partnerships, and unique initiatives to provide comprehensive support to its portfolio startups, according to a press statement.

"Couple of decades back, India was known for off-shore IT services. Later, B2C start-ups gained prominence because of India's population/consumption story. Today, Indian B2B start-ups are on their way to become global leaders within this decade. Add to this the tailwinds from the global focus moving to India. We are truly on the cusp of a huge virtuous cycle," said Gireendra Kasmalkar, managing partner, Pentathlon Ventures.

Through its first fund, the VC firm has invested in 23 startups, with a track record of successful exits, and follow-on investments. Its investments, combined with strategic initiatives, have boosted its portfolio companies' revenues within just 2-3 years, claimed by the firm in the statement.