A pet-parenting mobile app sploot has raised $800,000 through its second round of seed funding. The app is backed by Info Edge's subsidiary Redstart Labs and angel investors. With the newly raised funding, the company aims to leverage it to expand its services, including dog walking and grooming, quality and ready-to-feed dog food, and plans to embark on a territorial expansion.

The sploot is also backed by Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of LeverageEdu and Fly; Yatish Talvadia, Serial entrepreneur & Angel Investor; Sanjay Singh, a former member of PayTM; and Mukul, an angel investor and a former member of Adobe, Aryan Mhaiskar, Angel investor, and others participating via GripInvest.

"The idea for sploot came from seeing generations of pet parents learn by making the same mistakes. Sploot was our effort to help pet parents be better by learning collectively from each other and the experts. We believe that education about pet parenting is the first step towards influencing purchase decisions," said Garima Kaushal, co-founder and CEO, sploot.

According to the company, sploot is a dependable ally offering solutions to pet problems and simplifying chores through its community and services for many pet parents. The platform further claims that, with over one lakh downloads across the Play Store and App Store, sploot has delivered more than 80,000 meals across the city and offered over 100,000 dog walks in the Delhi-NCR region alone.

"India's youth is now single-handedly giving rise to the pet parenting industry, and this is, in turn, giving rise to the demand for more things than just quality pet food, grooming, accessories, and other vet services. I am happy to see sploot enabling this generation of hustlers with the ease of pet parenting at just a click," said Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Leverage Edu.