Philips Unveils Gaming Team OneBlade For BGMI E-Sports The collaboration marks a strategic development in Philips's foray into the gaming industry strengthening its commitment to reaching the GenZ audience

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Philips India announces its partnership with BGMI E-Sports further venturing into the world of gaming with the launch of its BGMI E-Sports team, named 'OneBlade'. This collaboration marks a strategic development in Philips's foray into the gaming industry strengthening its commitment to reaching the GenZ audience.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our gaming team, 'OneBlade' for BGMI E-Sports. Building on our successful alliance for the launch of Philips OneBlade QP1424, we aim to cater to the grooming needs of the GenZ gamers with an enhanced product experience enabling them to 'Move Fearlessly'. By supporting the talented players, we are confident in showcasing the Philips OneBlade spirit and capturing the enthusiasm of the gaming community. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with BGMI E-Sports," commented Deepali Agarwal, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, on this collaboration.

The company further stated that Philips OneBlade's foray into the gaming space follows its successful association as the styling partner for the NODWIN Valorant Challengers tournament. Also, R E-Sports will represent Philips team OneBlade brand during their participation in BGMI tournaments featuring the brand's logo and carrying the tagline, 'Move Fearlessly.'

"We are very honored and excited to be associated with Philips OneBlade and together with them, will Move Fearlessly towards our goal of becoming the best," said Abhinav "Hero" Kumar, the In-Game Leader of the team.

Comprising skilled players from the R Esports team, which consistently ranks among the top 16 teams in BGMI across major tournaments, team 'OneBlade' is poised to make a lasting impact in the gaming community. From July 1 to October 1, 2023, the team will compete under the banner of the Philips OneBlade brand, participating in prominent BGMI tournaments, including the BGMI Mater Series Tournament, added the company in a statement.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Philips esports BGMI

Most Popular

See all
Innovation

How to Harness the Power of Acceptance for Business Growth

This value mindset will help you in good times and bad.

By Girish Mathrubootham
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
By Swadha Mishra
Marketing

Lessons in Personalization: What Netflix Can Teach Marketing & Sales Teams

Businesses looking for ways to meet buyers where they are can glean three core lessons from the king of personalization: Netflix.

By Margaret Wise
Growing a Business

From Idea to Successful Exit — 8 Lessons Learned From Building and Selling a Startup

Here are a few valuable lessons all entrepreneurs can apply as they build (and eventually exit) their startups.

By Chris Kille
Growth Strategies

6 Parameters That Determine Company Valuation

A valuation figure helps businesses arrive at a fair estimate that will make key decisions and negotiations easy

By S Shanthi