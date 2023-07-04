Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Philips India announces its partnership with BGMI E-Sports further venturing into the world of gaming with the launch of its BGMI E-Sports team, named 'OneBlade'. This collaboration marks a strategic development in Philips's foray into the gaming industry strengthening its commitment to reaching the GenZ audience.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our gaming team, 'OneBlade' for BGMI E-Sports. Building on our successful alliance for the launch of Philips OneBlade QP1424, we aim to cater to the grooming needs of the GenZ gamers with an enhanced product experience enabling them to 'Move Fearlessly'. By supporting the talented players, we are confident in showcasing the Philips OneBlade spirit and capturing the enthusiasm of the gaming community. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with BGMI E-Sports," commented Deepali Agarwal, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, on this collaboration.

The company further stated that Philips OneBlade's foray into the gaming space follows its successful association as the styling partner for the NODWIN Valorant Challengers tournament. Also, R E-Sports will represent Philips team OneBlade brand during their participation in BGMI tournaments featuring the brand's logo and carrying the tagline, 'Move Fearlessly.'

"We are very honored and excited to be associated with Philips OneBlade and together with them, will Move Fearlessly towards our goal of becoming the best," said Abhinav "Hero" Kumar, the In-Game Leader of the team.

Comprising skilled players from the R Esports team, which consistently ranks among the top 16 teams in BGMI across major tournaments, team 'OneBlade' is poised to make a lasting impact in the gaming community. From July 1 to October 1, 2023, the team will compete under the banner of the Philips OneBlade brand, participating in prominent BGMI tournaments, including the BGMI Mater Series Tournament, added the company in a statement.