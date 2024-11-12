Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Physis Capital Invests INR 5 Crore in EdTech Startup CTPL

Physis Capital, a growth-stage-focused investment fund with a capital pool of USD 50 million, has made its second investment, contributing INR 5 crore to Creanovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd (CTPL)—a Gurugram-based EdTech startup founded by Bikash Sahoo.

"Physis Capital has been an incredible partner in our journey backing us from the very beginning and offering invaluable support through their network and expertise. Investment by Physis is a positive reinforcement to our vision of building a Global Admissions Management Company, enabling educational universities and institutions to grow their businesses and create a next-generation educational environment. With support from Physis Capital, IPV, GVFL, and other investors, we're set to ramp up our tech capabilities, enhance our offerings, and drive global expansion. We're gearing up for the next round in 6-9 months with an ARR of INR 50-60 Cr," said Bikash Sahoo, CEO, CTPL.

Earlier this year, Physis Capital also invested in Ben & Gaws. The fund is known for backing several well-recognized startups, including Bharat Pe, Blusmart, VideoVerse, Milkbasket, Samosa Party, Stage, and Otipy.

Founded by the team behind Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) — Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal, and Mitesh Shah — Physis Capital targets startups in the Pre-Series A to Series B stages. The fund aims to build a portfolio of 12-15 startups, with initial investments ranging from USD 500,000 to USD 1.5 million per startup and follow-on support for high-potential companies in subsequent rounds.

"Physis Capital is committed to identifying and nurturing startups that use technology to address critical challenges and create meaningful impact. Our focus is on ventures that contribute to India's foundational growth, which is why our first fund is structured as an India growth opportunity fund. We place a strong emphasis on fundamentals, including scalability and unit economics, in our investment decisions," said Ankur Mittal, General Partner, Physis Capital.
