pi Ventures Raises INR 22 Crore From Belgium's Colruyt Group

The investment comes after pi Ventures announced the first closing of its second fund at INR 303.5 crore in Jan 2022, raising funds from entrepreneurs, HNIs and Family Offices from across the globe

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Early-stage venture fund pi Ventures, which invests in disruptive artificial intelligence and deeptech startups, has raised INR 22 crore from Colruyt Group India, the Group's extended IT arm based out of Hyderabad. The investment comes after pi Ventures announced the first closing of its second fund at INR 303.5 crore in Jan 2022, raising funds from entrepreneurs, HNIs and Family Offices from across the globe. With the Colruyt's investment, the fund is said to be on track to do its final close in the second quarter of CY 2023 in the range of 675 crore to 750 crore. The fund is backed by BII, Nippon India Digital Innovation AIF (NIDIA), Accel, and entrepreneurs & family offices such as Binny Bansal, Varun Alagh, Samit Shetty, Rajesh Ranavat,, Anupam Mittal, Hemendra Kothari, Hitesh Oberoi, Ullas Kamath, Deep Kalra, senior leaders from IBM, Facebook and Google among others.

"We are delighted to have the support from Colruyt. The confidence in our team and our investment strategy reinforces our commitment to support talented entrepreneurs who are creating disruptive products that solve fundamental real-world problems with innovative technology backed solutions. With the association with Colruyt, we are excited about unlocking opportunities in Europe for our portfolio companies," said Manish Singhal, founding partner, pi Ventures.

pi Ventures will continue to focus on early stage (seed/ pre-Series A/Series A) investments via this fund and so far has committed in seven startups - ImmunitoAI, Ottonomy.IO, Silence Laboratories, Preimage and three other ventures. Fund plans to invest in 20-25 such startups in the coming two to three years, according to an official statement by the company.

"Our association with Pi ventures is most opportune as we strongly believe in the digital possibilities where we ourselves are the biggest consumer of tech. We are excited to partner with Pi ventures and their portfolio companies and to leverage our mutual capabilities to contribute actively in the digital evolution," said Hari Subramanian, managing director, Colruyt Group India and Partner, Korys Investments- India.

Established in 2016 by Manish Singhal, pi Ventures is an early stage venture capital fund pioneering AI and deep tech investments in India.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Artificial Intelligence Investments deeptech

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Winning Habits That Will Transform Your Leadership Skills

Ready to take your leadership skills to the next level? Discover the five winning habits that will transform you into an exceptional leader!

By John Kitchens

Leadership

Are You Being Too Soft as a Leader? You Might Need to Try a Different Approach

At the core of leadership, we must provide purpose, direction and motivation to our employees — but not everyone is using the right leadership style to offer these things. Here's why you might need to consider a more rigid approach.

By Jason Miller

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business Process

Why Embracing Chaos is Crucial to Your Success and Longevity

Chaos engineering is a popular idea in software engineering, centered around the premise that deliberately breaking a system to gain information will ultimately help improve that system's resiliency. Given the uncertainty of our times, CEOs might want to apply this type of approach in their corporate sustainability strategies.

By Max Kraynov

News and Trends

GPT-4 Is Just the Tip Of the Imminent AI Revolution: Sam Altman

One of the biggest and most notable names in the 21st century is OpenAI's founder Sam Altman. An ordinary man wouldn't have known that Altman existed back in February 2022. However, now? He's the poster boy of Artificial Intelligence to this generation.

By Paromita Gupta

News and Trends

Student Run Startup Plutus Raises $280,000 Pre-Seed Funding

The fund raised will help Plutus build new tools to expand the monetisation potential for content creators

By Teena Jose