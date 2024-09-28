Get All Access for $5/mo

Pidilite Ventures Invests INR 5 Cr in Wify to Boost Home Improvement Services The funding will accelerate Wify's growth, enabling enhancements to its technology, expansion of services, and strengthening of its market position in the home improvement and maintenance sector.

[L-R] Deepanshu Goel & Vikram Sharma, Co-founders of Wify

Pidilite Ventures, a subsidiary of Pidilite Industries Limited, has announced an investment of INR 5 crore in Wify (Installco Wify Technology Private Limited), a leading platform for home improvement and maintenance services.

This pre-Series A funding round was led by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures, with additional participation from Blume Ventures.

The funds from this round will accelerate Wify's growth, allowing the company to enhance its technology stack, expand services, and solidify its market position.

Earlier, in July, Wify raised INR 25 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Mount Judi Ventures and Capria Ventures.

Commenting on the investment, Vikram Sharma, Co-founder of Wify, stated, "This investment will boost our mission to contribute to the #ViksitBharat vision by empowering tradesmen in the home improvement industry while serving both brands and households. We are excited to leverage Pidilite's expertise in this sector."

Wify, founded in 2019 by Vikram Sharma and Deepanshu Goel, is a full-stack B2B2C platform offering installation and maintenance services for consumer durables.

The company serves both local and global brands such as IKEA, Godrej, Amazon, and Panasonic, among others.

With over 3,000 technicians on its platform, Wify operates in more than 80 cities across India, catering to home improvement retailers, e-commerce companies, and interior design services.

Sanket Parekh, Director at Pidilite Ventures, emphasised the alignment of this investment with Pidilite's strategic focus. He remarked, "India's home improvement sector is growing rapidly and offers substantial potential. We are pleased to back Wify, whose innovative approach to home improvement services will greatly benefit customers."
