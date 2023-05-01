Pine Labs Shelves IPO Plans Considering Rout In Global Markets: Report

As per the report, Rau said that the company ended FY23 with net revenue of INR 1600 crore and positive EBITDA

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital payments major Pine Labs CEO, Amrish Rau, in an interview with ET, has said that the company joins the growing list of new-age tech companies deferring their initial public offering (IPO) plans. According to the report, the company will not move ahead with a planned listing considering the rout in the global markets.

"But there is no window for an IPO (right now) and there are no qualms to say that at this point. As far as we are concerned, financially Pine Labs is in a sound position and has already raised more than $1.1 billion. And we are in no hurry right now to go for an IPO," Rau told ET.

The Pine Labs had filed for a confidential IPO worth $500 million with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2022. As per previous media reports, it was reported that the company had plans to do both a primary fund-raise and a secondary share sale in which Sequoia Capital may sell some of its stake.

As per the ET report, Rau said that the company ended FY23 with net revenue of INR 1600 crore and positive EBITDA. In 2022, Pine Labs was last valued at $5 billion after it raised $50 million from private equity major Vitruvian Partners.

Being asked on the shifting of domicile just like PhonePe, Rau was quoted as saying, "The decision of shifting domicile should not be based on valuations or taxation. It should be based on whether the technology built is for global or domestic markets. And that is the discovery that is undergoing with Pine Labs currently. Based on those outcomes, we will decide on the best domicile for the company."

Furthermore, the CEO reportedly added that Pine Labs has been pushing the pedal on growth, making five of its six acquisitions between 2021 to 2022, and may continue to look at acquisitions to grow or enter into new geographies. Currently, the company is present in five Southeast Asian countries and recently launched in the UAE.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology IPO News and Trends FinTech

Most Popular

See all

By Jarrett Preston

Leadership

Why Jamie Dimon's Resistance to Flexible Work Spells Trouble for JPMorgan

In an era where hybrid work is becoming the norm, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon seems to be swimming against the tide. With the recent news of the bank's request for managing directors to return to the office full-time, it's clear that Dimon's crusade to bring employees back in person is not only a sign of weakness but also exposes an inability to adapt to the evolving world of work.

By Gleb Tsipursky

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

News and Trends

Healthtech Startup Genefitletics Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding

The company plans to deploy these funds to further develop a suite of oral microbiome and human genes expression tests as well as launch its own brand of precision biotics

By Teena Jose

Lifestyle

Anushka Sharma Turns 35: A Glimpse At Her Entrepreneurial Journey

Sharma, who along with husband Virat Kohli is known as India's foremost power couples, has invested in several companies, is a brand ambassador and supports various causes, from animal rights to gender equality.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari