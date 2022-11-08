Pintola Announces Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav As Its Brand Ambassador

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The superfood brand Pintola recently announced its collaboration with Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to endorse its exclusive range of nut butter and rice cake across platforms. This is the second time in a row that Surya has become the brand ambassador.

With this association Pintola is aiming to further strengthen its market share and connect with the young Indian consumer segment and at the same time is committed to itsvision of being present in 100 million households in the next 2 years.Commenting on the association, Anand, owner of Pintola, said, "We are extremely thrilled to renew our faith with India's renowned cricketer Suryakumar Yadav who is without a doubt fast emerging as the most consistent batter in the Indian cricket team off late, His innovative approach and pursuit for excellence riding on his unique ability to hit the ball to any corner of the grounds. He truly embodies the values of the brand, something that seamlessly resonates with the idea of Pintola, which has a holistic range of nut butter and extends much in the future that poses an apt step towards touching the new realms of healthy eating and living."Speaking about the association, Suryakumar Yadav, said, "I am pleased to continue my collaboration with Pintola which has a strong commitment towards offering healthy food choices for consumers. I feel India is already on a journey to becoming a healthier nation which is much more conscious towards a healthier lifestyle. Through this partnership, I hope we can reiterate the importance of healthy and rich food habits, something I firmly believe in."Pintola is a home-grown brand which launched in 2012. Today, it offers the widest array of nut butter including peanut, cashew, almond and triyogam extended to rice cakes and chikkis.