How to Create a Millennial Brand That Your Audience Will Come Back to Over and Over
Influencers

How to Create a Millennial Brand That Your Audience Will Come Back to Over and Over

To carve out an area you will excel at, you should get specific as possible.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
5 Signs Your Employer Brand Is in Trouble
Branding

5 Signs Your Employer Brand Is in Trouble

For every six employees, there is one doing what he or she can to tear your brand apart.
Tracy Maylett | 7 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer
Lessons

5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer

Reputation will always matter and people will never want to pay for what they can't use, no matter how cool you think it is.
Josh Melick | 5 min read
Lady Gaga Taught Me These 4 Secrets to Building a Successful Brand
Branding

Lady Gaga Taught Me These 4 Secrets to Building a Successful Brand

The international star taught me a lot about being a savvy business owner.
Giovanni Marsico | 6 min read
State Regulators Consider Better Ways to Determine Who Controls Cannabis Business

State Regulators Consider Better Ways to Determine Who Controls Cannabis Business

More flexibility is needed when assessing whether leases and lending and brand licensing agreements create a controlling interest
Jon Baumunk | 5 min read
4 Tips to Launch Your First Effective PR Campaign
Public Relations

4 Tips to Launch Your First Effective PR Campaign

When you dive into public relations, the spotlight will be on you.
Danielle Sabrina | 5 min read
Young People Will Reward Brands That Take a Stand
Branding

Young People Will Reward Brands That Take a Stand

A new generation of consumers are choosing to engage with the brands that share their values and beliefs.
Kian Bakhtiari | 4 min read
Cannabis Companies Generously Support Their Communities But Don't Get to Deduct It From Their Taxes

Cannabis Companies Generously Support Their Communities But Don't Get to Deduct It From Their Taxes

The same federal rules that make it hard to use a bank like every other legitimate business also forbid taking any of the normal tax deductions.
Christopher Smith | 7 min read
Clarity on Your Goals Is Key to Growing a Business That Attracts High-End Clients
Growth Strategies

Clarity on Your Goals Is Key to Growing a Business That Attracts High-End Clients

A good way to grow into a bigger company is for your well-heeled potential customers to think you're that big already.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
How 2 Entrepreneurs Are Helping Brands Make Millions
Branding

How 2 Entrepreneurs Are Helping Brands Make Millions

Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan share how their new podcast is motivating entrepreneurs to make a mindset shift to make more money.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read

