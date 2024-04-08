Here's how creative marketing teams can leverage AI while maintaining credibility and an authentic connection with their audience.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creative marketing teams integrating AI into their content production process face a unique set of challenges, especially regarding audience and customer perception. Against the backdrop of the widespread adoption of GenAI, authenticity and human connection are emerging as essential values with a large percentage of the public. As a result, the way brands use AI can significantly affect their reputations.

Media brands have always been at the forefront of creative innovation. AI offers an exciting new toolset, promising to streamline workflows, unlock new forms of expression and personalize content at scale. But there's a fine line between using AI to augment creativity and relying on it in ways that may seem inauthentic or impersonal to their target audiences.

The recent backlash from fans of the BBC sci-fi TV series Doctor Who against some promotional emails written by GenAI illustrates the potential danger for brands whose creative teams use the technology to produce their content. In the case of Doctor Who, it was a relatively small-scale use — just a little bit of AI-generated text to promote the show's upcoming season.

Fans of the show, which ranks as the single most successful science-fiction TV series of all time (based on broadcast ratings, DVD and book sales), reacted negatively so strongly that the BBC ceased the campaign immediately and promised never to use AI to create promotional content for Doctor Who again.

The opposition among Doctor Who fans to AI-generated text is consistent with recent polls indicating that worldwide public trust in AI has dropped from 61% to 53% since 2019, according to a survey of 32,000 people worldwide conducted by the PR consulting firm Edelman.

In the US, trust levels for AI are even lower, with just 35% percent of people now saying they trust the tech, whereas 50% said they did five years ago. The downward trend in trust has continued through the so-called "AI revolution" launched with OpenAI's release of ChatGPT in 2022. This negative public perception recently led the technology market research firm Gartner to predict that, by 2027, "20% of brands will lean into positioning and differentiation based on messaging the absence of AI in their businesses and products."

Related: How AI Is Transforming Healthcare

You can't stop progress

Let's face it, though. If the history of technology is any guide, GenAI's promise to increase productivity and even enhance creativity makes its continued widespread adoption among marketing teams practically inevitable.

As with any powerful new technology, GenAI brings risks that must be carefully considered and managed. For marketers and their creative teams, the importance of genuine human personality is paramount, so GenAI's potential impacts on brand perception remain a front-and-center concern.

It takes a thoughtful approach to understanding audience and customer concerns about AI-generated content that revolves around several key issues — authenticity and originality. Does the content genuinely reflect human experience, or is it a cold, algorithmic output? Does it maintain the uniqueness and original voice that audiences value in creative work?

To address these critical concerns, I recommend six principal pillars that inform how marketers integrate GenAI into their operations, guiding our work at Presspool.ai. We work with talented creative marketing teams from various industry verticals and have observed first-hand how they are adopting GenAI with varying degrees of confidence and success. Regardless of the size or nature of the business, these same six principles apply.

1. Be transparent about AI usage

Transparency is crucial. Communicate with your audiences how and why AI is used in content creation. This openness can help mitigate fears of inauthenticity, as it shows a commitment to honesty and integrity in the creative process.

2. Use AI as a tool, not a replacement

Emphasize AI's role as a tool that enhances rather than replaces human creativity. Highlighting stories of human-AI collaboration in creating compelling content reassures audiences that the heart and soul behind the work remain fundamentally human.

Related: AI vs. a Human Touch: Finding The Right Balance When It Comes to Branding

3. Foster open dialogue

Engage with your audiences to understand their views on AI in content creation. This can be done through surveys, social media engagement, or public forums. An open dialogue helps address concerns directly and adapt your AI strategy based on audience feedback.

4. Prioritize ethical AI use

Ensure that AI technologies adhere to ethical standards, especially with regard to copyright. Using AI ethically reinforces your brand's commitment to upholding creative integrity.

Related: AI Isn't Evil–But Entrepreneurs Need to Keep Ethics in Mind As They Implement It

5. Educate your audience

Many negative perceptions of AI stem from misunderstandings about the technology. Educational initiatives that demystify AI and explain its role in enhancing creativity can shift audience perceptions from skepticism to curiosity and acceptance.

6. Highlight the benefits

Focus on the benefits of AI-assisted content, such as increased personalization, accessibility and the exploration of new creative frontiers. Demonstrating the value that AI adds to the audience experience can help win over skeptics.

Integrating AI into content production is a delicate balancing act for marketing teams. While the innovation potential is vast, so is the need for sensitivity to audience perceptions. Media brands can navigate potential pitfalls by approaching AI integration with transparency, ethical consideration and a commitment to genuine human creativity.

Ultimately, the goal is to use AI not just as a tool for efficiency but as a catalyst for exploring new dimensions of creativity, with human imagination and emotion at its core.