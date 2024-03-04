Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli will supply 85 per cent power to the state and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 800 MW capacity NTPC Unit 2 in Telangana which will further boost the electricity generation capacity of the state.

Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli will supply 85 per cent power to the state and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to rail and road sectors worth over INR 56,000 crores in Adilbad. These projects also include projects related to energy, environment sustainability.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said that the land of Adilabad is becoming a witness to development projects related not only to Telangana but to the entire country as more than 30 development projects worth more than INR 56,000 crores are either being dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones are being laid today.

He noted that the Central Government and the state of Telangana have both completed almost 10 years and said that the government is providing all possible assistance to the state to realize the dreams of its citizens.

Recalling the earlier neglect of areas like Telangana, the Prime Minister highlighted the new ways of governance in the last 10 years. Pointing to the more allocation for the development of the state during the last 10 years, he said, "For us development means the development of the poorest of the poor, development of the dalit, tribals, backwards and deprived."

He said that more than 25 crore people have risen out of poverty and credited the government welfare schemes for the poor.

In addition to the power sector, Modi also dedicated the newly electrified Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He also laid the foundation for two major National Highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

Other Projects

India's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project of 660 MW (Unit-2) conceived with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) was dedicated to Jharkhand. The project is of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional Water-Cooled Condensers.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh; STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

He laid the foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

He inaugurated National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC's) 380 MW Solar Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green power will be generated each year from the project.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited's (BSUL's) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will generate about 2400 million units of electricity every year.

He inaugurated ReNew's Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme for evacuation of 2500 MW power from Renewable Energy. This inter-state transmission scheme is located in Koppal district of Karnataka. Other power sector-related projects of Damodar Valley Corporation and IndiGrid will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.