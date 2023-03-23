PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Document And Inaugurates ITU Area Office: Report

During the event, the Prime Minister also emphasized that telecom technology is empowering our citizens in India

By Teena Jose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a vision document stating that India is gearing up to roll-out high speed 6G communication services by 2030 and has set up a Bharat 6G project to identify and fund research and deployment of the next-generation technology in the country, according to an ANI report.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, "Today, when India is presiding over the G-20, reducing the regional divide is one of its priorities. When we talk about bridging the technological divide, it is very natural to expect from India." The Prime Minister also emphasized that telecom technology is empowering our citizens in India.

According to the report, the Bharat 6G vision document is prepared by the Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) that was constituted in November 2021 with members from various Ministries/Departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardisation bodies, Telecom Service Providers and industry to develop a roadmap and action plans for 6G in India.

6G Testbed will provide academic institutions, industries, startups, and MSMEs, and industry, among others, a platform to test and validate evolving ICT technologies. The Bharat 6G Vision Document and 6G Testbed will also provide an enabling environment for innovation, capacity building and faster technology adoption in the country, the report added.

The Call Before You Dig (CBuD) app, is said to be a tool developed to prevent damage to underlying assets like optical fibre cables, that occurs because of uncoordinated digging and excavation, leading to loss of thousands of crore every year. The mobile app will connect excavators and asset owners through SMS/Email notifications and click to call so that there are planned excavations in the country while ensuring the safety of underground assets.
