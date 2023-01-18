Podeum Raises $1 Million In Pre-Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Podeum, an exclusive sports creators-fan engagement platform, has closed the pre-Seed round of $1 million from a host of investors, including Titan Capital, RTP Global, Point One Capital, Bharat Founders Fund, along with prominent angel investors like Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, udaan), Ganesh Krishnan and Srini (co-founder, Growthstory), Harsh (Fynd), among few others. The newly raised fund will be utilized to further grow the sports creator ecosystem and invest in products to grow fan offerings.

Company handout

"Podeum is more than doubling engagement volumes month on month, with creators fueling the growth in the number of fans. We are extremely happy to have associated with these eminent leaders in our journey ahead. Our vision is to build for sports creators and fans as what twitch has built for the gaming ecosystem," said Ayush Prashant, co-founder and CEO of Podeum.

Podeum is weighing on building an ecosystem for existing and aspiring sports influencers to grow, engage and monetize their follower base. With more than 200 sports creators hosted on platform, including the likes of Wasim Jaffer, Veda Krishnamurthy, and Navneeth Krishna, Podeum aims to grow the creator base multi-fold in coming months, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are glad to partner with Podeum and its fantastic team who are working towards building the most promising app for sports lovers. We see a huge potential in their idea and are happy to back their vision of building a vertical social media for sports fans and experts," said Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

Launched in April 2022 by Ayush Prashant, Dhananjay Mishra, Mayank Sharma, and Parthsarthi, Podeum is building an online community space, where fans can play live fantasy and prediction games, chat with other fans and get live expert analysis from sports experts and celebrities.