Polka Pop Raises an Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding

Polka Pop, India's pioneering flavored sparkling water, has secured pre-Seed funding from a group of renowned angel investors, including Atishe Chordia, founder of Doodleblue Innovations, Parasar Sarma (a former growth leader at Wakefit), Senthil Natarajan (managing partner at Kovai Pazhamudir), and Shikha Gupta (managing director of Life Fitness India), Premnath K (founder and director, Blue Band Sports Ltd), among others. The company plans to use the funds to target a monthly sale volume of over 1 lakh bottles a month.

"The shift towards leading a healthier and better life is constant. We have seen some of the largest brands in the world built on this.

However, the current Indian beverage shelf, including 'diet' drinks, comes with long-term health concerns. At Polka Pop, we are working on building a clean beverage brand where taste & health go hand-in-hand. I would like to thank the angels for believing in our mission right from the start," said Gaurav Khemka, founder and CEO.

The startup is currently selling over 40,000 bottles a month. It is also present across quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zepto and BlinkIt. Over the next 6 months, Polka Pop is focused on targeting hotel chains, bars, restaurants, and office spaces and scale in that segment too. They are also in talks with a few funds regarding the follow-on seed round that will be utilized to build out existing channels and also establish a retail footprint across all major metro cities, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The rapid growth and widespread acceptance of Polka Pop in the market is impressive. As a homegrown category pioneer in the competitive D2C beverage segment, offering a clean and healthy fizzy drink, Polka Pop has a unique and promising position that is sure to lead to further expansion. I am delighted to take part in this round of funding and to support the company's mission," said Parasar Sarma (ex-Wakefit, growth leader).