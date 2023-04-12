Polka Pop Raises an Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding

The company plans to use the funds to target a monthly sale volume of over 1 lakh bottles a month

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Polka Pop, India's pioneering flavored sparkling water, has secured pre-Seed funding from a group of renowned angel investors, including Atishe Chordia, founder of Doodleblue Innovations, Parasar Sarma (a former growth leader at Wakefit), Senthil Natarajan (managing partner at Kovai Pazhamudir), and Shikha Gupta (managing director of Life Fitness India), Premnath K (founder and director, Blue Band Sports Ltd), among others. The company plans to use the funds to target a monthly sale volume of over 1 lakh bottles a month.

"The shift towards leading a healthier and better life is constant. We have seen some of the largest brands in the world built on this.

However, the current Indian beverage shelf, including 'diet' drinks, comes with long-term health concerns. At Polka Pop, we are working on building a clean beverage brand where taste & health go hand-in-hand. I would like to thank the angels for believing in our mission right from the start," said Gaurav Khemka, founder and CEO.

The startup is currently selling over 40,000 bottles a month. It is also present across quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zepto and BlinkIt. Over the next 6 months, Polka Pop is focused on targeting hotel chains, bars, restaurants, and office spaces and scale in that segment too. They are also in talks with a few funds regarding the follow-on seed round that will be utilized to build out existing channels and also establish a retail footprint across all major metro cities, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The rapid growth and widespread acceptance of Polka Pop in the market is impressive. As a homegrown category pioneer in the competitive D2C beverage segment, offering a clean and healthy fizzy drink, Polka Pop has a unique and promising position that is sure to lead to further expansion. I am delighted to take part in this round of funding and to support the company's mission," said Parasar Sarma (ex-Wakefit, growth leader).
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends D2C

Most Popular

See all
Business News

The Manufacturer of a Staple American Home Brand Might Be Going Out of Business

The company cited "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue operating in a recent SEC filing.

By Madeline Garfinkle

News and Trends

Namdhari's Group CEO On What It Takes To Build a Seed-to-plate Agri-business In India

Gurmukh Roopra believes that the group's expertise in farming, earned over the years, helps it exercise complete control of the entire value chain

By S Shanthi

By Amanda Breen

Branding

Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow

Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.

By Cynthia Johnson

Living

Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work

Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.

By Amanda Breen

Entrepreneurs

Digitizing the Ecosystem

The company's vision is to create a financially inclusive universe. Recognizing India alone has a total addressable market of about 700 million people in terms of its internet population; the company is also operating in other markets with potential

By Saptak Bardhan