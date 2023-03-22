Polkadot To Host Its First Global Conference In India

With Polkadot New India Conference, the organisation aims to attract the market and its players with an in-depth understanding of the Polkadot Network, its potential to revolutionise the blockchain industry, its innovative consensus mechanism and its open governance structure

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Polkadot announced its first one-of-a-kind global blockchain conference, "Polkadot New India conference" to be held on April 1-2 at Sheraton Grand in Bangalore. With the two-day event, Polkadot plans to enter the Indian market and hence have notable speakers from across the globe be part of the conference. Notable individuals such as Bill Laboon, Head of Education and Grants of Web3 Foundation; Gautham Dhameja, Delivery Director of Parity; and Radha KrishnaDasari, Technical Education Lead of Web3 Foundation and Hoon Kim, CTO of Astar Foundation will be gracing the event.

"Some of the most innovative developers in the Web3 space are from India, and Bangalore, in particular, has produced some of the most talented minds in tech. The city is a perfect choice as a location for what some may feel is an overdue visit to the country. I know many in the Polkadot community eagerly anticipate a vibrant, informative event. We look forward to the valuable contributions the region's developers can make to shape the future of decentralised tech. I congratulate the team at KILT for assembling a powerful line-up of speakers and am sure this will be the first of many major events of this scale in India, bringing together great minds within the Polkadot ecosystem," said Emily Ostbo, Director of Ecosystem Marketing and Partnerships at Parity Technologies.

With Polkadot New India Conference, the organisation aims to attract the market and its players with an in-depth understanding of the Polkadot Network, its potential to revolutionise the blockchain industry, its innovative consensus mechanism and its open governance structure. Spread across two days, keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive workshops are being hosted. Attendees can also expect to learn and understand Substrate, a modular framework for building blockchains that can be easily adapted to individual needs and balance regulatory compliance and decentralisation.

"India is an important hub for blockchain innovation, and we are excited to bring the Polkadot network's next-generation blockchain technology to the region with our first conference in India. The conference will introduce developers, researchers, media, investors, and other stakeholders to the Polkadot ecosystem, sharing knowledge and discovering new collaboration opportunities for the entire ecosystem," said Rishant (Rish) Kumar, Growth Lead, APAC, KILT Protocol.