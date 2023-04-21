Polymesh Welcomes Binance As Its Blockchain Node Operator

Binance will join the Zug-based platform's 17 existing node operators which include Entoro Capital, Nyala, Oasis Pro Markets, Scrypt Asset Management AG, Tokenise, and Saxon Advisors.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Polymesh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, the Polymesh Association, a Switzerland-based institutional-grade permissioned layer-1 blockchain platform for regulated assets, announced it was welcoming Binance, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, as its node operator.

Binance will join the Zug-based platform's 17 existing node operators which include Entoro Capital, Nyala, Oasis Pro Markets, Scrypt Asset Management AG, Tokenise, and Saxon Advisors.

"Binance is the clear-cut leader in blockchain no matter what data you use. Onboarding Binance as the newest node operator provides Polymesh with a massive boost in visibility, credibility, and security. We are encouraged by this development, and look forward to growing the Polymesh ecosystem with Binance's support," said Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization, Polymesh.

Polymesh, with this move, aims to expand its security tokens and POLYX to a wide audience globally. The Changpeng Zhao-established blockchain has registrations and regulatory compliance in over 16 jurisdictions and will be taking care of securing the Polymesh blockchain while allowing POLYX holders to utilize staking capabilities through Binance, i.e. letting the holders earn passively with their digital assets without selling. Becoming a node operator will have Binance write new blocks to validate transactions that enter the chain before it reaches the Polymesh network.

By tying up with Binance, Polymesh will gain added credibility and reliability, helping the platform gain more users and investors. This can be seen through the price surge of POLYX, the Polymesh token, which was up 58 per cent from $0.15 to $0.26 on the day of announcement. Polymesh also clocked in an intraday trading volume of $690 million.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

News and Trends Blockchain

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

How to Encourage Productive Debate in Your Workplace

Here's how leaders can foster an environment that encourages productive debate and empowers individuals to challenge ideas rather than go with the flow.

By Jyoti Bansal

Leadership

9 Business Habits to Avoid at All Costs

To successfully grow your business, you must avoid these nine business habits.

By Jeanne Omlor

Leadership

The Surprising Reason Behind Why Many Leaders Are Forcing Employees Back to The Office

A recent poll of more than 150 U.S. CEOs reveals a startling reason why many companies are enforcing a return to the office.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

Growing a Business

The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success

Here are the five best pieces of advice I've ever received as a business owner.

By Candice Georgiadis

By Swadha Mishra