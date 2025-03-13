Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's data center industry is on the cusp of explosive growth, fueled by the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and widespread digitalization. As the nation continues to solidify its position as a global software and IT hub, it is now set to become a major player in the data center market, with investments expected to exceed USD 100 billion by 2027.[1]

India's data center capacity is projected to increase from 1.5 gigawatts (GW) to a staggering 17 GW by 2030[2]—a twelvefold rise that reflects the growing demand for data processing, storage, and cloud computing services. To meet this demand, the data center sector has already attracted investments exceeding USD 27 billion over the last 36-48 months, with major players like Amazon, Netflix, and various banks and fintech firms among the key occupants of these facilities. This influx of capital, coupled with increasing demand, will undoubtedly drive further growth in the sector.3]

However, this rapid expansion brings with it a significant energy challenge

Currently, data centers in India consume less than 1 per cent of the nation's total electricity usage. But with their rapid growth, this figure could increase to 6 per cent by 2030, further complicating the country's decarbonization plans.[1]

India has committed to tripling its renewable energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.[2] The question, then, becomes: How can India manage its digital expansion while meeting these ambitious sustainability targets?

The answer may lie in solar energy—a sustainable and cost-effective solution for powering India's digital future.

India's Solar Advantage

The Indian government is placing strong emphasis on solar energy, positioning the country as a future global hub for solar module manufacturing. As Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, the Renewable Energy Secretary of India, recently stated, "We aim for India to become a leading manufacturer of renewable energy equipment."[3]

India's flagship solar initiative, PM-Surya Ghar, has already exceeded 850,000 rooftop installations and is well on its way to its goal of powering 10 million households with solar energy.[4] By 2030, solar is expected to contribute at least half of the country's renewable energy, with community solar projects expected to play a substantial role in providing energy to isolated regions.[5]

Supporting India's Digital Economy

The Indian government has committed ₹10,732 crore (approximately USD 1.24 billion USD) towards AI infrastructure development, which includes the creation of "AI-ready" data centers that will serve sectors such as healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and logistics.[6]

The data center market in India is set to grow at a rapid pace, with an impressive CAGR of 24.68 per cent from 2023 to 2029.[7] The demand for computing power is escalating, especially with the rise of AI and edge computing, which are poised to add USD 400 billion to India's economy by 2030.[8]