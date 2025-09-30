From India to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Teachmint is redefining the future of classrooms with premium technology, global partnerships, and world-class support.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In just five years, Teachmint has evolved from a Bengaluru-based edtech startup into a global leader in classroom technology, trusted in over 50 countries and by more than 20 million users across 17 languages. With offices in Bangalore, Singapore, and Manila and a partner network that spans continents, Teachmint delivers not just technology but a premium, high-service classroom experience everywhere it operates.

A Global Footprint, Built on Local Trust

Teachmint's international expansion focuses on some of the fastest-growing education markets in the world, including South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, with a strong presence in Singapore, Philippines, Oman, UAE, Uzbekistan, and Nigeria.

In the Middle East, Teachmint's work aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, partnering with schools to support the Kingdom's drive toward modern, technology-enabled education. Similar initiatives in the UAE and Oman reflect the company's ability to adapt to regional education priorities.

In each territory, Teachmint operates through strategic alliances, robust distribution channels, and deep local partnerships, ensuring its solutions are culturally relevant, curriculum-aligned, and supported on the ground.

"Our model is simple: think global, act local," says Mihir Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO. "We combine world-class innovation with market-specific insight so that classrooms get not just the best digital board but also the training, support, and service that makes technology truly impactful."

Teachmint X – The Best Digital Board for Teaching

At the heart of Teachmint's premium positioning is Teachmint X, a Google EDLA-certified, World's First AI-powered digital board for teaching that integrates next-gen hardware with proprietary software innovations. Designed specifically for educators, it combines:

EduAI – an AI-powered personal teaching assistant for real-time insights and content generation

– an AI-powered personal teaching assistant for real-time insights and content generation Teachmint Interactive Whiteboard – a dynamic platform for engaging, interactive lessons

– a dynamic platform for engaging, interactive lessons Connected Classroom App – a unified hub to plan lessons, manage devices, and streamline workflows

With multi-language support, NFC-based instant login, and real-time AI teaching tools, Teachmint X offers a future-ready classroom in a single device.

Premium Standards Across Every Market

Teachmint's global promise is built on four pillars:

Technology Excellence – continuous product evolution to stay ahead of global education trends Training & Enablement – equipping teachers with the skills to maximise tech adoption Service & Support – 365-day support with multilingual helpdesks, local service hubs, and certified technicians Partnership Ecosystem – Collaborative innovation with distributors, ministries, and institutions

From digitising schools & universities in India to establishing connected classrooms in the Philippines through partnerships with the Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC), Teachmint ensures its solutions deliver real-world impact.

Strong Backing, Strong Vision

Teachmint is backed by $100 million in capital, providing the resources to fuel rapid innovation and market expansion. The company is certified as a Great Place to Work and has been honoured with multiple industry awards.

C0-founder and CEO Mihir Gupta is widely regarded as a global EdTech visionary, leading a team that blends entrepreneurial drive with academic excellence. Co-founders and senior leaders hail from IITs, IIMs, and ISB, bringing strategic clarity, technical expertise, and operational excellence to every aspect of the business.

Continuing to Shape the Future of Education

Teachmint's vision is clear: Empowering education with the best technology to move the world forward. Its mission, moving the world forward, one classroom at a time, is anchored in the belief that every educator, anywhere in the world, deserves access to premium tools without compromise.

With a relentless investment in AI and classroom technology, expanding regional footprints, and a commitment to delivering premium service at scale, Teachmint is not just leading the market.