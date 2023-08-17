The company plans to use 20% of the funds for product development, 60% for marketing, and 20% for other purposes

Prepaid card solution Bizpay has raised an undisclosed amount in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The company plans to use 20% of the funds for product development, 60% for marketing, and 20% for other purposes.

"The employee expenses outside the office were a significant source of errors and losses. Delayed or missing reimbursements caused frustration for employees, while lack of visibility and control led to overspending. To address these pains and empower businesses, we founded BizPay. By integrating a comprehensive software suite with corporate cards, digital wallets, and travel management Solution, BizPay emerged as the solution to track spends, curb wastage, and drive substantial savings for businesses of all sizes," said Mikdad Saleem Merchant, founder, Bizpay.

Currently operating across India, Bizpay has plans to enter Middle East and North Africa markets. The company is poised to broaden its reach and extend its innovative expense management solutions to a global audience, it said in an official statement.

"We are thrilled to be part of BizPay's journey towards reshaping the corporate expense management landscape in India. The innovative integration of prepaid cards and advanced SaaS software presents a transformative solution for businesses to streamline expenses, gain actionable insights, and ensure compliance. Inflection Point Ventures is excited to support BizPay as they look to unlock efficient and insightful corporate expense management," said Vikram Ramasubramanian, partner, Inflection Point Ventures.