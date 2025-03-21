As per the UDISE 2023–24 data, while 60 per cent of India's 3.3 lakh private unaided schools are equipped with desktop computers, only 21.4 per cent of the 10.1 lakh government schools have the same. Shockingly, just 32.4 per cent of India's 14.7 lakh schools have access to functional computers, and only 24.4 per cent have smart classrooms

Reflecting on his decade-long journey as the IT and Urban Development Minister of Telangana, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao—famously known as KTR—shared how the perception of technology has evolved over the years, while emphasising the critical need for responsible digital growth in India.

"Growing up, technology was synonymous with the future," he said. "Today, in 2025, we're no longer waiting for the future — we're shaping it."

Highlighting the rapid advancement of technologies such as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), quantum computing, and the Internet of Bodies (IoB), KTR stressed how these innovations are set to fundamentally reshape industries—from healthcare and finance to education and entertainment.

"AGI will revolutionise industries, and quantum computing will solve problems that are currently unthinkable. But something even more transformative could be born from a single idea—perhaps from someone sitting in a remote corner of the world. That's the power of innovation," he said.

He also underlined the importance of ethical innovation. "Drones for agriculture are fabulous for Indian farmers," he noted. "But the same drones invading privacy? Not so cool." Highlighting this dual nature, he warned, "It's like creating a nuclear weapon and leaving it in the hands of a maniac."

KTR brought attention to the stark digital divide that continues to exist in Indian society. "During COVID, many children missed school simply because they didn't have internet access or devices. That remains one of the most painful reminders of the digital haves and have-nots. We must build simpler, more accessible technologies that bridge this gap," he urged.

He also addressed the language and literacy gap in tech adoption. "Pride in one's language is important — but the real divide now is between the tech-savvy and the non-tech-savvy. That's the gap we urgently need to bridge," he said.

Shifting focus to cybersecurity and digital ethics, the former minister voiced concerns about the rising threat of online crimes, outdated legal frameworks, and the mental health impact of addictive technologies such as online gambling. "Crime is no longer confined to the streets — it's happening in the virtual world. Our laws need to evolve too. And why aren't more of our talented youth joining the fight against cyber threats? We need more cyber warriors, more institutions of excellence," he stressed.

As India pushes forward in its ambition to become a global data hub, KTR also called for climate-conscious innovation. "The mushrooming of data centers across India raises critical questions. What is their power consumption? What is their environmental impact? We cannot afford to ignore these concerns," he emphasised.

Concluding his keynote address, he left the audience with a thought-provoking quote from The Terminator: "What is it that makes us human? It's not something you can program. It's the strength of the human heart — the difference between us and the machines."

The Minister was delivering the opening keynote at Entrepreneur's Tech and Innovation Summit 2025.