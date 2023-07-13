Prime Video Joins Hands With Office Of Principal Scientific Adviser To Launch 'Mission Start Ab' Series 'Mission Start Ab' will feature ten early-stage grassroots entrepreneurs, with a focus on made-for-India innovations that have the potential to impact socio-economic change

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Video streaming platform, Prime Video has partnered with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create Mission Start Ab, which will showcase India's grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth.

"Lauding the remarkable spirit of India's grassroot innovators, I am delighted to announce Prime Video's reality series Mission Start Ab. This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation. The series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation's grassroots innovation ecosystem," said Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser, Government of India.

According to an official statement, the seven-episode series will show the promising entrepreneurs, focussed on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Office of the PSA, Government of India and bring to life Mission Start Ab. By tracing the journey of some of the most innovative minds in India, our aim with Mission Start Ab is not only to highlight grassroots innovations taking place across the country but also help fuel the dreams of many young Indians," said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India.

The statement further added that this wholly Made-In-India series also brings together three renowned investors who will search for India's next Unicorn, by putting these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations that will test their entrepreneurial, management, communication and crises management skills.

Additionally, the audience will get to witness these amazing early-stage entrepreneurs compete with each other to become India's next Unicorn. Currently in production, this upcoming reality show is slated to premiere soon on Prime Video.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

