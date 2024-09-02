Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Primus Partners Expands Global Footprint with New UAE Office The new UAE office will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primus Partners India, under the leadership of Nader Haffar, who brings over 30 years of experience in professional services and management consulting.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Nilaya Varma, Co-founder and CEO of Primus Partners

In a strategic move to bolster its global footprint, Primus Partners Pvt Ltd has announced the opening of a new office in the UAE.

This expansion aims to enhance its service delivery and engagement in key Middle Eastern markets, reflecting the company's commitment to deepening its presence in the region.

Nilaya Varma, Co-founder and CEO of Primus Partners, stated, "Expanding into Dubai represents a pivotal step in our strategic vision to forge deeper, more impactful partnerships in the region. As UAE increasingly asserts its role as a major player in the global economy, we see tremendous potential to drive innovative solutions and thought leadership within this market. This expansion enhances our ability to deliver tailored, high-value services to clients and positions us to capitalise on emerging opportunities across segments."

The new UAE office will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primus Partners India, under the leadership of Nader Haffar, who brings over 30 years of experience in professional services and management consulting.

Haffar, now Director of Primus UAE, remarked, "Our new office in UAE will play a vital role in steering key regional projects. By leveraging initiatives such as IMMEC and I2U2, we are not only contributing to global trade dynamics but also positioning ourselves to spearhead innovations that address critical areas such as infrastructure and sustainable development."

As per the official release, this expansion aligns with recent Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between India and the UAE, focusing on bilateral trade, energy cooperation, and infrastructure development.

Davinder Sandhu, Co-founder and Chairperson of Primus Partners, added, "Both countries are leading a new era of economic collaboration and innovation. This expansion is more than just a geographical move, as it places us at the epicentre of transformative projects that will drive sustainable development and economic progress across the region. We will leverage our expertise to contribute meaningfully to the dynamic growth of the Middle East."

New Delhi-based Primus Partners is a management consulting firm offering advisory services across industries, including rural management, public policy, and industrialization in both the public and private sectors.
