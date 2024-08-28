You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ProFinTech Technologies Secures USD 1.4 Mn Funding to Accelerate MSME-Focused Innovations

ProFinTech Technologies, a fintech startup incubated at T-Hub in Hyderabad, has secured USD 1.4 million in a seed funding round. The round was co-led by high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and the family offices of K I Varaprasad Reddy, Rahul Gedupudi, Sreeman Chalasani, Srinivas Kalagara, and others.

This fresh capital will be used to fuel the company's growth and bring innovative solutions to the market.

Founded in 2022 by Ravi Tanniru and Sandeep Kunkunuru, ProFinTech specializes in leveraging data-driven trade recommendation and financing fulfillment engines to simplify the funding process for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The startup aims to eliminate the complexities of traditional financing by providing a user-friendly interface and seamless funding access.

ProFinTech's CEO and Founder, Ravi Tanniru, said, "This funding will accelerate our growth and allow us to introduce highly innovative solutions to the market. Our data-driven approach will empower countless MSMEs to drive business growth and generate more employment opportunities."

The company plans to strengthen its partnerships with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to scale its supply chain and trade financing operations. ProFinTech is also set to roll out new product features to further support MSMEs in expanding their businesses.

Femtech Startup Laiqa Wellness Secures INR 15 Cr from IvyCap Ventures

Gurugram-based femtech startup Laiqa Wellness has raised INR 15 crore in its seed round from IvyCap Ventures.

The funds will accelerate the development and expansion of Laiqa's tech-driven solutions, focusing on personalized hormonal health tracking, point-of-care assessments, and AI-driven recommendations that blend modern science with Ayurveda.

"This funding is a testament to our vision of creating a future where women have access to the best tools and care to prioritize their health," said co-founders Monica Bindra, Harmeet Bindra, and Meenakshi Singh. "We're grateful to IvyCap Ventures for believing in our mission. With their support, we aim to extend our reach, grow our community, and continue innovating sustainable products and services that truly make a difference in women's lives."

Founded in August 2023, Laiqa Wellness addresses hormonal imbalances through personalized, cycle-synced care. The app's proprietary algorithm provides actionable insights based on health scores, helping women manage conditions like PCOS, thyroid disorders, and lifestyle-related issues.

Luxury Student Housing Brand The Hive Hostels Raises INR 11.5 Cr, Plans Expansion and New Ventures

The Hive Hostels, a premier luxury student housing brand operating in over 10 Indian cities, has raised INR 11.5 crore in a pre-IPO funding round. The round attracted notable investors, including Shriram Madhav Nene, Sahil Vachani of Max Estates, and Rohit Kothari's Anchorage Capital Fund. The participation of prominent figures like angel investor Ritesh Malik and Ankit Mittal's Sixth Sense Ventures underscores the brand's growing influence.

The funds will be used to develop Aurus, a luxury extension of The Hive Hostels, and to launch Hive Campus Living, a new initiative focused on managing in-house hostel operations for universities. This expansion aims to enhance the quality of campus accommodations and provide premium living experiences for students.

Bharat Agarwal, Founder of The Hive Hostels, commented, "We see a huge demand for high-quality student accommodations and are committed to meeting this need with our innovative solutions. Our upcoming IPO and the launch of Hive Campus Living are key steps in expanding our impact and enhancing the student experience."