With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to expand its reach and enhance its AI-powered product offerings.

Bengaluru-based prop-tech startup Inkers Technology has announced the raising of USD 3 million in a Series A funding round led by Ashish Kasholia of Lucky Investments. This follows a previous raise of USD 2.03 million from Sailing Stones Technologies and other investors.

The raised funds will be used to expand Inkers' reach and enhance its AI-powered product offerings, the company said in a press release.

Founded by Rohan Shravan, Manish Giri, and Srikanth Kandada, Inkers is transforming the construction industry with cutting-edge technology. The platform integrates computer vision, deep neural networks, and hardware acceleration to provide actionable insights for construction projects.

Its flagship product, Observance, processes complex data like point clouds, images, and Building Information Modeling (BIM) models, offering construction teams hyper-accurate 3D models, thermal maps, and defect reports within 24–48 hours. With a scanning capacity of 100,000 square feet per hour, the platform helps detect structural issues early, optimise workflows, and achieve substantial time and cost savings.

Deployed across 150+ sites in cities including Bangalore, NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, Inkers claims to have processed over 250 million square feet of construction data and two petabytes of information.

Inkers aims to drive the digital transformation of the construction sector in India and beyond, enabling sustainable growth and solving critical infrastructure challenges. This fresh funding will accelerate its vision of delivering faster, smarter, and more efficient solutions to the industry.