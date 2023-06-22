The company plans to use the funds to expand its product offerings, and scale distribution to all major pincodes in India

Bangalore based proptech startup Crib raises INR 15 crore in its Seed funding round co-led by We Founder Circle and Rebright Partners. The round saw participation from founders and tech operators like Vijay Shekhar Sharma (PayTM), Kunal Shah (Cred), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Sandeep Aggarwal (Droom, ShopClues), Ravi Bhushan (BrightChamps, Housing), Ankur Aggarwal (Dunzo) along with various angel syndicates and funds like Imperier Holdings, FAAD, Rogue Opportunities, Sigurd Ventures, Beej Network, Dream Green Capital Venture, Supermorpheus Fund etc. The company plans to use the funds to expand its product offerings, and scale distribution to all major pincodes in India.

"The real-estate as we know it today, belongs to the youth, the next generation that will soon be bound to take up the responsibilities of managing and growing their forefather's investments. We at Crib are building the digital infrastructure to support these upcoming property owners by creating the ultimate property solution," said Sunny Garg, co-founder and CEO at Crib.

Founded in 2022 by Sunny Garg, Shaifali Jain and Archit Chauhan, Crib is a digital ecosystem that connects landlords, tenants and entrepreneurs. For landlords, Crib offers a SaaS based solution that drives operational excellence, streamlines finances and boosts sales making it a go-to platform for rental housing business owners, whereas for tenants, Crib offers a new-age platform to explore and book properties.

"Real Estate Industry in India has the potential to become more efficient and transparent for all stakeholders through technology interventions. We are backing Crib to transform this Industry by bringing in new products and services for Landlords, Renters, Service Providers and Financing Partners" said Brij Singh, general partner, Rebright Partners.