Punjab National Bank Launches Virtual Branch In Metaverse The bank will offer an immersive 3D experience to the customers while performing traditional banking activities through their digital avatars

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday announced the launch of a virtual branch, PNB Metaverse. According to a PTI report, it is a virtual branch of the bank for the existing and new customers to explore the bank's products and services such as bank deposits, retail/MSME loans, digital products, women/senior citizens, 'Do It Yourself' and government flagship schemes.

"In this new phase of the internet, which evolves from a disparate collection of sites and apps into a persistent 3D environment, where moving from work to a social platform is as simple as walking from the office to the movie theatre across the street," said PNB managing director Atul Kumar Goel, in a statement.

"With this technology, we are looking forward to increasing the customer engagement rate, improving customer acquisition process and providing a hyper-personalized customer experience," he added.

The statement further noted that the bank will offer an immersive 3D experience to the customers while performing traditional banking activities through their digital avatars.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Banks News and Trends Metaverse

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Battery Smart Raises $33 Million In Pre-Series B Funding

The capital will be utilised by the company to add 100,000 customers to its network by 2025, and expand its geographic footprint

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

LUZO Raises $250,000 Pre-Seed Funding

The startup plans to use fresh funds to onboard more premium partners in Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities

By Teena Jose
Marketing

How to Improve Your Website's Speed — and Why It's Essential for Your Marketing Success

Entrepreneurs need to keep their websites lightweight and speedy to stay competitive. Here's how.

By Amine Rahal
News and Trends

OfficeBanao Raises Undisclosed Amount Of Angel Investment

The funds will also be utilized to further enhance its technology-driven platform, accelerate product development, and expand its workforce

By Teena Jose
Business News

New York City Has a Zombie Building Problem

Tenant-less office buildings are wreaking havoc on New York's commercial real estate industry.

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

50Fin Raises INR 4.25 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding

The company intends to utilize the funding for further enhancement of its embedded solutions and improving its product portfolio and customer servicing

By Teena Jose