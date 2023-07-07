The bank will offer an immersive 3D experience to the customers while performing traditional banking activities through their digital avatars

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday announced the launch of a virtual branch, PNB Metaverse. According to a PTI report, it is a virtual branch of the bank for the existing and new customers to explore the bank's products and services such as bank deposits, retail/MSME loans, digital products, women/senior citizens, 'Do It Yourself' and government flagship schemes.

"In this new phase of the internet, which evolves from a disparate collection of sites and apps into a persistent 3D environment, where moving from work to a social platform is as simple as walking from the office to the movie theatre across the street," said PNB managing director Atul Kumar Goel, in a statement.

"With this technology, we are looking forward to increasing the customer engagement rate, improving customer acquisition process and providing a hyper-personalized customer experience," he added.

The statement further noted that the bank will offer an immersive 3D experience to the customers while performing traditional banking activities through their digital avatars.