The total sales of Passenger Vehicles were 3,70,786 units in February 2024, followed by three-wheeler sales at 54,584 units and two-wheelers at 15,20,761 units. The total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers last month stood at 3,70,786 units, as compared to 3,34,790 units in the year-ago period. The overall robust GDP growth of the country in Q3 of 2023-24 has helped the auto sector.

"Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers have posted growth in February 2024 compared to the previous year, while commercial vehicles have witnessed a slight de-growth," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) president Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

The total two-wheeler sales rose 35 per cent to 15,20,761 units in February, as against 11,29,661 units in the same month last year. Three-wheeler dispatches rose to 54,584 units last month, as against 50,382 units in February last year. Commenting on February 2024 sales performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, "Passenger Vehicles again reported its highest ever sales of February posting sales of 3.7 Lakh units with a growth of 10.8 per cent, compared to February 2023. Three-Wheelers also reported moderate growth of 8.3per cent posting sales of about 0.55 Lakh units in February 2024. Two Wheelers posted an appreciable growth of 34.6 per cent compared to February 2023 posting sales of 15.2 Lakh units."

In January 2024, passenger vehicles posted a growth of 14 per cent, as compared to the previous year. Three-Wheeler sales grew by 9 per cent during the period, while two-wheelers posted a good growth of 26 per cent.