⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

PV Sales Grow 11% In One Year The total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers last month stood at 3,70,786 units, as compared to 3,34,790 units in the year-ago period

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Handout

The total sales of Passenger Vehicles were 3,70,786 units in February 2024, followed by three-wheeler sales at 54,584 units and two-wheelers at 15,20,761 units. The total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers last month stood at 3,70,786 units, as compared to 3,34,790 units in the year-ago period. The overall robust GDP growth of the country in Q3 of 2023-24 has helped the auto sector.

"Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers have posted growth in February 2024 compared to the previous year, while commercial vehicles have witnessed a slight de-growth," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) president Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

The total two-wheeler sales rose 35 per cent to 15,20,761 units in February, as against 11,29,661 units in the same month last year. Three-wheeler dispatches rose to 54,584 units last month, as against 50,382 units in February last year. Commenting on February 2024 sales performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, "Passenger Vehicles again reported its highest ever sales of February posting sales of 3.7 Lakh units with a growth of 10.8 per cent, compared to February 2023. Three-Wheelers also reported moderate growth of 8.3per cent posting sales of about 0.55 Lakh units in February 2024. Two Wheelers posted an appreciable growth of 34.6 per cent compared to February 2023 posting sales of 15.2 Lakh units."

In January 2024, passenger vehicles posted a growth of 14 per cent, as compared to the previous year. Three-Wheeler sales grew by 9 per cent during the period, while two-wheelers posted a good growth of 26 per cent.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
News and Trends

Lifestyle Hospitality Brand Quorum Club Raises Pre-Series A Funding from Gruhas

With the latest funding round, Quorum Club's upcoming target markets include Bengaluru, Goa, and another sixth club in Delhi over the next few years. It is also looking to expand its co-working portfolio under The Business Quarter (TBQ) brand.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Myntra Wakes Up to Reality, To Relaunch Its Website

The How and Why of e-Commerce Giant's U-turn

By Ritu Kochar
Business News

Intern Supercommutes From NYC to Florida Every Weekend Because The Market Is So Competitive: 'The Rewards Have Been Immeasurable'

Vincent Campanaro is currently interning at the Ritz-Carlton Naples in Naples, Florida.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

5 Tips for Improving Client Relationships

When you strengthen your relationships with existing clients, it increases the likelihood of repeat business and referrals, which sets you and your business up for long-lasting success.

By FlexTal
Business News

The Most Unexpectedly Popular Side Hustle of the Decade Has Low Startup Costs and High Markups

A new report shows that vending machines are a popular investment — and the industry is set to grow by $3 billion by 2031.

By Sherin Shibu