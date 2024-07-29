The company recorded highest-ever EBITDA of INR 619 core, up by 375 percent YoY on the back of stability in edible oil prices, says Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adani Wilmar reported a standalone net profit of INR 323 crore in the first quarter of FY25, the company had posted a loss of INR 38.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased to INR 13,750.04 crore from INR 12,378.83 crore in the year-ago period. The company recorded highest-ever EBITDA of INR 619 core, up by 375 percent YoY on the back of stability in edible oil prices

The edible oil registered strong volume growth of 12 percent YoY and surpassed 1mn MT in June quarter. Food and FMCG sales crossed INR 1,500 crore, with an underlying volume growth of 42 percent YoY.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited said, "The stability in edible oil prices augurs well for our business, allowing us to deliver strong profits over the past three quarters. In Q1'25, we achieved our highest-ever EBITDA of INR 619 crore, a 375 per cent increase YoY and PAT of INR 313 crore."

"With our trusted brand, Fortune, we expect continued market share gains from regional brands. Our food products are making significant inroads into Indian households, and we plan to meet this large demand by enhancing our food distribution through our edible oil network. In under two years since launching our dedicated HORECA distribution channel, we have surpassed INR 500 crore in revenue on a last twelve-month basis and achieved a 90 per cent YoY volume increase in Q1," he added.

Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International, sells edible oil variants, including mustard, sunflower and soyabean.