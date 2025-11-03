Through its aspirational brand image, rising affordability via financing options, and an expanding retail footprint, Apple has successfully leveraged the growing premiumization trend in the market

India's smartphone market grew five per cent year-on-year (YoY) by volume in the third quarter, ending July-September. Apple entered the top five by volume with India emerging as the third-largest iPhone market, according to Counterpoint Research.

Through its aspirational brand image, rising affordability via financing options, and an expanding retail footprint, Apple has successfully leveraged the growing premiumization trend in the market.

"Apple entered the top five brands by volume for the first time in Q3, making India the third-largest iPhone market globally. The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped device in India for the second consecutive quarter. There is also a rising demand from smaller cities, while the growing share of Pro models continues to push up average selling price (ASP)," said research analyst Shubham Singh.

In Q3 2025, the market showed a strong balance between product cycles and channel strategy, even though there were fewer launches compared to Q3 2024. However, major online and offline sales events during the period played a crucial role in helping OEMs clear inventory and build momentum ahead of the festive season.

Vivo (excluding iQOO) led the market with a 20 per cent share, driven by its strong offline network and the continued success of the T series in the mid-tier segment. Samsung followed with a 13 per cent share, largely driven by the premium and mid-range segments through its S and A series. OPPO (excluding OnePlus) is gaining traction with a volume-driven approach, supported by an expanded portfolio, stronger retailer engagement and improved margins, the report added.

India's smartphone market grew 18 per cent YoY in terms of value in Q3. The market is shifting towards steady value-led growth, driven by festive sell-in and strong online and offline campaigns backed by easy financing, trade-in offers and steep discounts.

The premium segment was the fastest-growing segment with 29 per cent YoY shipment growth, as more consumers moved toward higher-value devices. This premium push lifted the overall market's value by 18 per cent YoY, reaching the highest-ever value in a single quarter, with ASP growing by 13 per cent YoY.

Apple led the charge with a 28 per cent value share, driven by strong demand for its iPhone 16 and 15 series, while the iPhone 17 series has witnessed strong momentum in India at launch, with demand outpacing that of its predecessor. Samsung followed closely with 23 per cent value share, driven by its premium Galaxy S series, AI-led mid-tier A series, and offers on its high-end A-series models. The latest Galaxy Z Fold series also saw record sales, strengthening Samsung's leadership in the foldable smartphone segment, the report added.

With retail inflation easing and supportive fiscal measures improving household liquidity, the festive season began on a strong note as consumer confidence strengthened.

"Softer interest rates and easy financing options further fueled upgrade-driven demand, encouraging OEMs to stock channels in advance. OEMs rolled out aggressive discounts and EMI offers on older models, effectively attracting value-conscious buyers and setting strong momentum for the quarter," said senior analyst Prachir Singh in the Monthly India Smartphone Tracker report.