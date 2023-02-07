Q3 Results: Adani Ports Net Profit Falls 14%

The company's consolidated net profit stood at INR 1,337 crore as against INR 1, 535 crore in the same quarter a year ago

learn more about Shrabona Ghosh

By Shrabona Ghosh

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adani Ports on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit. The net profit stood at INR 1,337 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 compared with INR 1,535 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Adani Ports' revenue from operations rose 17.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to INR 4,786.17 crore for the Q3 FY202 compared with INR 4,071.98 crore in the third quarter of last year, the company said in a BSE exchange filing.

'With the highest ever revenue and EBITDA over a nine-month period, ASPEZ is well placed to achieve the upper end of its full year revenue and EBITDA guidance provided for FY23. The company also concluded the transactions of Haifa Port Company, IOTL, ICD Tumb, Ocean Sparkle, and Gangavaram Port, and is progressing well on transitioning its business model to a transport utility," said Karan Adani, CEO and whole time director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

APSEZ is targeting FY24 EBITDA of INR 14,500-15,000 crore. "Besides an estimated capital expenditure of INR 4,000-4,500 crore, we are considering total loan repayment and prepayment of around INR 5,000 crore, which will significantly improve our net debt to EBITDA ratio and bring it closer to 2.5 times by March 24," he added.

During Q3 FY23, APSEZ handled 24 per cent of the country's total cargo. Port EBITDA grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to INR 9,562 crore, on the back of strong improvement in realizations and cargo volume growth. With a port EBITDA margin at 70 per cent, APSEZ continues to be one of the most profitable port companies globally, said the company in the stock exchange filing.

The company is confident of continuing its strong performance in the coming quarters given the presence of various catalysts, particularly the operational ramp up of facilities commissioned/acquired in the last few months.

In the port business segment, the new additions include Haifa Port Company in Israel, new container terminal at Gangavaram, liquid storage tanks at Katupalli, 5 MMT LNG terminal at Dhamra in April 2023 and Karaikal Port.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Seven Books To Get Your Hands On To Start Investing

'An investment in knowledge pays the best interest' once noted Benjamin Franklin, and it stands true even after two centuries. Here are seven books to help the novice in you get started on investing

By Paromita Gupta

News and Trends

D2C a Driving Factor In the Development Of E-commerce In India

Large established offline players too have started leveraging online channels and are also building their own D2C platforms

By Prem Bhatia

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Growth Strategies

Building a Technology Company Can Be Tough. Here Is the Recipe

'The Zero Hiccup way to Building a Technology Company' lays a blueprint for building a technology company

By Deep Baliyan

Technology

Budget 2023: A Harbinger Of AI Spring

The insistence on an AI-driven economy not only reflects the government's vision for India's future but is also a bold statement about India's growing AI might at present

By Manish Gupta

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman