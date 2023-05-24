QED Investors Close Nearly $1 Billion In New Funds The fund will allow QED to continue to invest in disruptive fintech companies in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, Latin America, India and Southeast Asia and Africa

QED Investors, a fintech venture capital firm, has closed two new funds with combined capital commitments of $925 million. The new capital commitments comprise Fund VIII, an oversubscribed $650 million early stage fund, and Growth II, a $275 million early growth-stage fund. These funds will allow QED to continue to invest in disruptive fintech companies in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, Latin America, India and Southeast Asia and Africa.

"QED has been working intentionally to achieve what we believe is threshold scale in terms of capital, team, skills and brand globally. We are proud to have a world-class team that combines proven operational DNA, experience through multiple economic cycles and the right decision- making frameworks for the current environment. Growth at all costs will not win the day in this business cycle. Unit economics, product-market fit and clear paths to profitability are the keys to survival, and QED is uniquely positioned to support our companies with the best advice in fintech," said Nigel Morris, managing partner and co-founder, QED Investors.

Founded in 2007 by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman, QED works side-by-side with CEOs and founders, applying a rigorous, hypothesis-driven approach that identifies investment opportunities that are able to create breakthrough companies at scale.

QED led the Series A rounds of Credit Karma, Remitly and Nubank, led AvidXchange's Series B, participated in Klarna's Series F, and was among the first institutional investors in Greensky, according to an official release.

