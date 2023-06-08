The company plans to use the funds to broaden its management team, increase its global presence by localising content, and invest in its technology

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based early childhood edtech company, Raising Stars, has raised $ 2 million in a pre-Series A round from BLinC Invest, a venture capital fund focused on investing in the edtech and fintech space. This is the first institutional round for Raising Superstars. The company plans to use the funds to broaden its management team, increase its global presence by localising content, and invest in its technology.

"This fundraise is an important milestone for us because it will help us expand our offerings (both vertically and horizontally) and serve our customers better around the world. We are grateful to the BLinC Invest team for expressing confidence in our product. We are excited about what lies ahead," said Raghav Himatsingka, co-founder and CEO, Raising Superstars.

Founded in 2020 by Raghav Himatsingka and Shraddha Himatsingka, Raising Superstars Enterprise Private Limited is an Edtech company that supports the belief that early childhood education is crucial to the long-term growth and development of every individual. Their conceived pedagogy for early childhood development focuses on nurturing positive relationships and a conducive environment for the child's learning and growth.

"The Early Childhood Care and Education report 2021 by BLinC Invest depicts a tremendous opportunity in this sector. We believe that Raising Superstars has created a new category in Early Childhood Development by providing a well-researched pedagogy for overall brain development in children between the age group of 0 to 6 years. Our research shows that the activities created by Raising Superstars for early brain development are deeply engaging and will contribute to the student's future success in school, the workplace, and beyond," said Amit Ratanpal, founder and MD, BLinC Invest