Rajasthan Faces Several Challenges In PM Surya Ghar Yojana Implementation The vast difference in application rates between Rajasthan and Gujarat underscores the urgency for immediate intervention.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana in Rajasthan is facing significant challenges that threaten its effectiveness and the realization of its ambitious goals. Despite being a crucial initiative aimed at promoting solar energy in residential sectors, the implementation issues plaguing the programme are casting shadows over its potential impact.

In Rajasthan, a goal to solarise 500,000 households was outlined in the interim budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari in February 2024. However, the target appears superficial and unachievable given the current efforts and performance of the state discoms.

According to the data released by REC Ltd on May 6, 2024, the state has only 50 per cent of the applications compared to Gujarat, despite having more scope for installations. The application to installation ratio in Rajasthan is a mere 1.75 per cent, compared to 19.45 per cent in Gujarat.

This discrepancy necessitates immediate attention and intervention for the desired outcomes of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. But there are many issues that hinder its implementation.

Despite efforts by the demand-side management cell to sensitise distribution company (discom) officials, many AEN offices remain unaware of the latest orders regarding rooftop solar and its priority implementation.

This results in delays and neglect in addressing consumer and vendor concerns.

Another major issue is non-compliance with net metering timelines. Although residential solar installations by vendors take only 2-3 days, commissioning often exceeds a month due to procedural delays.

The net metering timeline set by the discom was originally 80 days, which was reduced to 18 days by an order dated February 27, 2024. Despite three months having passed since the order, none of the AEN offices have adhered to the revised timeline.

Time taken for load extension is another matter of concern. Approximately 70 per cent of consumers require load enhancements to meet their solar installation needs. However, the current process, often mired in paperwork, can take months to complete even when no on-site cable or meter alterations are necessary.

Consumers who applied for load extensions as early as March 2024 under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana report pending approvals from the discom. This delay persists despite the generation and submission of demand notes for solar installations.

In light of these challenges, urgent action is needed to salvage the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in Rajasthan. Enhanced coordination among stakeholders, streamlined procedures, and investment in technological infrastructure are essential to overcome the obstacles hindering the programme's success. Only then can we unlock the full potential of solar energy adoption and pave the way for a sustainable future.
