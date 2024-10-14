The company plans to expand to other key cities based on the propensity for mid-premium motorcycles and the adoption of electric mobility in these selected markets.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With High-Voltage (HV) technology which is being used in Electric cars across the world, Raptee.HV, a Chennai-based EV start-up has launched India's first electric motorcycle that has universal charging standards and can be charged using electric cars chargers.

This technology enables the Motorcycle to deliver a performance rivalling the 250-300 cc ICE counterparts with significantly less heat. It comes with an onboard charger, making it compatible with the 13,500 CCS2 car charging stations available across the country, which is expected to double within the next year.

The motorcycle is priced competitively at INR 2.39 lakhs on par with 250–300cc ICE motorcycles, making the total cost of ownership an absolute gain from the very first moment of owning it, in addition to the eco-friendly aspects.

Dinesh Arjun, Co-founder & CEO, Raptee.HV, said, "Our goal was never to create an electric version of an ICE motorcycle, but to do justice to motorcycling with truly pioneering tech. We have taken the core of advanced electric car tech and engineered it for motorcycles."

Speaking about the challenges, he said that launching India's first high-voltage electric motorcycle was a technical challenge from the very beginning. "Over the last five years, the amazing team at Raptee has had to build the entire architecture from scratch to make HV on two-wheelers possible. That we have succeeded is a testament to what can be achieved with the right vision and a focus on innovation," he added.

This motorcycle has an IDC Est range of around 200 km and a real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge, accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3.5 seconds. It offers a battery pack that is IP67 rated, adhering to all regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, the company plans to expand to other key cities based on the propensity for mid-premium motorcycles and the adoption of electric mobility in these selected markets.