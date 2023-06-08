The previous change in the key rate took place in February 2023 when RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. The previous change in the key rate took place in February 2023 when RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent. The decision was made unanimously.

Repo rate refers to the rate at which banks deposit money with RBI.

The MPC is a six-member committee comprising Das, Rajiv Ranjan, Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide, Jayanth Varma, and Michael Patra, which held meetings on the 6th, 7th and 8th of June 2023.

The RBI governor also shared that the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate, the marginal standing facility (MSF), and the Bank Rate will remain unchanged at 6.25 per cent, 6.75 per cent and 6.75 per cent, respectively. The above mentioned rates were last changed in February 2023. This is the second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY24.

The committee also decided with a majority of 5:1 to continue focusing on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure the inflation progressively aligns with the targets while supporting growth.

"The MPC recognized that the pace of global economic activity is expected to decelerate in 2023. And this is mainly because it is getting dragged down by elevated inflation, tight financial conditions and geopolitical tensions which are still continuing. The pace of monetary tightening has slowed in recent months but uncertainty remains on its future trajectory as inflation continues to roll above targets across the world," said Das.

As per the committee's assesment, headline inflation will remain above 4 per cent throughout the FY23-24.