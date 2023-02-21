Relevance Lab Secures Backing of $700 Million CSP Fund II

With this investment Rajeev Srivastava and Sanjay Chakrabarty from CSP Fund II, will join the Board of Relevance Lab

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Relevance Lab Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Relevance Lab, a leading provider of digital transformation services, has secured the backing of $700 Million CSP Fund II, a technology-focused private equity fund. With this investment Rajeev Srivastava and Sanjay Chakrabarty from CSP Fund II, will join the Board of Relevance Lab. This comes on the back of the recently announced merger of CIGNEX and Excellerent with Relevance Lab.

"I believe that with the backing of CSP Fund II, we will have the ability to accelerate business growth in our focus markets and execute on identified opportunities for M&As. This will also give us the opportunity to cross-sell and upsell within their larger portfolio," said Vasu Sarangapani, recently appointed president and CEO, Relevance Lab.

With its recent merger with CIGNEX and Excellerent, Relevance Lab now has significant presence across North America, India and Ethiopia with a headcount of more than 1,500 employees. The merger provides the platform with an integrated approach to address all the dimensions of digital transformation from its global development centers, according to the company's official statement.

"Our core competency is in bringing small to mid-sized companies together under a unified platform and accelerating growth. We believe that this strategic merger, along with Vasu as president and CEO, provides the necessary impetus to scale Relevance Lab," said Rajeev Srivastava.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Investments

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Pick Up Good Habits That You Don't Ditch After a Week

Here are fifteen tips that will help you develop new habits and actually keep them.

By John Rampton

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

Function As a Country, Says IMF To Pakistan

Kristalina Georgieva has reportedly said that Pakistan needs to take strong measures to avoid getting into a dangerous place where its debt needs to be restructured

By Teena Jose

Leadership

Dear Business Owners: It's Time to Work on Your Business, Not in It

It's really easy for business owners to get lost in the day-to-day of running a business. If that's you, here's why you need to take a step back and work on the big picture instead.

By Mark Kravietz

Growing a Business

Practical Solutions to the Top 5 Challenges for Founders in 2023

Here are the most common challenges for founders in 2023 and practical solutions for each

By Judah Longgrear

By Swadha Mishra