Reliance Retail Acquires 51% Stake In Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma Brand With this partnership, Ed-a-Mamma said it will look to expand in new areas like personal care and baby furniture

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

X Handle

Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Alia Bhatt-owned conscious clothing brand Ed-a-mamma. RRVL will own the majority stake of 51% as it plans to expand and grow the kids and maternity-wear brand in all aspects.

In a press statement, the company said it will work closely with the actress and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt and spearhead the business with the help of the strong management of its Reliance Brands Limited subsidiary. It also added the move marks a significant step by RRVL to promote conscious fashion for the young generation.

"At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry." said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

With this partnership, Ed-a-Mamma said it will look to expand in new areas like personal care and baby furniture. Apart from that the brand is also planning to launch children's story books and an animated series to attract new customers and kids.

Commenting on the partnership, Alia Bhatt said, "Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there's scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed- a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do."

Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12 year-olds.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Acquisitions News and Trends new and trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Design and Produce Products from Scratch — A Step-by-Step Guide for Entrepreneurs

Here are the steps I've followed to build a thriving ecommerce company.

By Jackson Cunningham
Branding

How to Grow Your Brand's Digital Presence from 0 to 100,000 Followers in Just 6 Months

Here's how to embrace the journey from obscurity to prominence and watch your brand soar in just six months.

By Mohamed Elhawary
By Emily Rella
Business News

Bill Gates Just Made a Big Bet on Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, Despite Declining Sales

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired approximately $95 million of Anheuser-Busch shares during the same period the company reported a dip in revenue for Q2 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'I Paid For It All': Miley Cyrus Reveals She 'Didn't Make a Dime' on 'Bangerz' Tour

The singer is getting candid on her social media video series, "Used to Be Young."

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Six Indian Companies Enters Top 10 Digital Media Players List Of FY23: Report

The report stated that the growth of this digital media market has been catalyzed by the surge in internet users and their engagement, propelling the market at an impressive CAGR of 35% over the last two years

By Teena Jose