Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Alia Bhatt-owned conscious clothing brand Ed-a-mamma. RRVL will own the majority stake of 51% as it plans to expand and grow the kids and maternity-wear brand in all aspects.

In a press statement, the company said it will work closely with the actress and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt and spearhead the business with the help of the strong management of its Reliance Brands Limited subsidiary. It also added the move marks a significant step by RRVL to promote conscious fashion for the young generation.

"At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry." said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

With this partnership, Ed-a-Mamma said it will look to expand in new areas like personal care and baby furniture. Apart from that the brand is also planning to launch children's story books and an animated series to attract new customers and kids.

Commenting on the partnership, Alia Bhatt said, "Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there's scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed- a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do."

Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12 year-olds.